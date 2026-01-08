Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Creality SPARKX i7 3D printer debuts at CES for everyday creators

January 08, 2026 | 15:20
(0) user say
The new printer is designed to be accessible and user-friendly for hobbyists and casual makers.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the opening day of CES 2026, Creality, a global leader in the 3D printing industry, unveiled a comprehensive showcase at its booth (Venetian 54359), presenting new desktop creation products alongside interactive installations and featured model displays. The showcase highlighted Creality's latest progress in intelligent, AI-enabled fabrication, demonstrating how advanced 3D creation technologies are becoming more accessible, intuitive, and closely aligned with everyday creative use cases.

SPARKX i7 officially debuted at CES, standing out with clean and refined lighting elements that represent a warm and modern desktop printer aesthetic. As its first public appearance, the debut also marked the official launch of the i7, showcasing a simplified, ready-to-use 3D printing experience designed for everyday creators.

SPARKX i7 combined a series of key features, including a quick-swap hotend for effortless maintenance, a redesigned colour-changing mechanism and a four-colour filament system that significantly reducing material waste. AI-powered capabilities further enhanced the experience, supporting intelligent model generation, assisted printing, and real-time mobile operation. Following its CES appearance, pre-orders for the i7 have now opened in North America, with global availability coming soon.

Alongside SPARKX i7, Creality also showcased other core products from its desktop creation ecosystem, covering 3D printing, laser engraving, 3D scanning, and AI-powered creation tools. Highlights included the Ender-3 V4 3D Printer, the next evolution of Creality's iconic and best-selling series; the Falcon T1 Laser Engraver, the world's first 5-in-1 laser system; the Sermoon P1 3D Scanner, combining blue-laser precision with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity; and CubeMe, a new AI function from Creality Cloud that enables users to generate personalised 3D models from a single photo in minutes.

Creality's CES booth combined large-scale interactive installations with localised model showcases to create a highly engaging atmosphere. A 1.8-meter slot machine installation and a giant capsule vending machine invited visitors to interact and win 3D-printed gifts. At the same time, featured models inspired by American maker culture and the Las Vegas–style illuminated signage demonstrated the creative possibilities of desktop 3D printing across colours, materials, and effects.

As CES continues, Creality's booth 54359 at Venetian remains open to visitors looking to explore its latest products and hands-on experiences. Through its CES showcase, Creality highlighted its ongoing efforts to make 3D printing more accessible to everyday creators within the broader consumer electronics landscape.

By PR Newswire

Creality

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SPARKX i7 3D printer

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Samsung unveils vision for next era of television at CES

Samsung unveils vision for next era of television at CES

uCloudlink debuts PetPogo ecosystem with PetPhone and PetCam at CES

uCloudlink debuts PetPogo ecosystem with PetPhone and PetCam at CES

Samsung Bespoke AI 2026 acts as a home companion

Samsung Bespoke AI 2026 acts as a home companion

MindHYVE engages Sacramento community with AI literacy and student empowerment

MindHYVE engages Sacramento community with AI literacy and student empowerment

Reforms risk fail as data reveals 2.4 billion dollar child safety gap

Reforms risk fail as data reveals 2.4 billion dollar child safety gap

GIGABYTE highlights human centered local AI for 2026 user experiences

GIGABYTE highlights human centered local AI for 2026 user experiences

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Samsung unveils vision for next era of television at CES

Samsung unveils vision for next era of television at CES

uCloudlink debuts PetPogo ecosystem with PetPhone and PetCam at CES

uCloudlink debuts PetPogo ecosystem with PetPhone and PetCam at CES

Samsung Bespoke AI 2026 acts as a home companion

Samsung Bespoke AI 2026 acts as a home companion

MindHYVE engages Sacramento community with AI literacy and student empowerment

MindHYVE engages Sacramento community with AI literacy and student empowerment

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020