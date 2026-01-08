Corporate

GIGABYTE highlights human centered local AI for 2026 user experiences

January 08, 2026 | 15:27
Its 2026 strategy focuses on making AI more personal and accessible through on-device processing and intuitive design.

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, today reinforces its leadership in the next era of personal AI, placing human-centered design and on-device intelligence at the core of 2026. As AI shifts decisively from the cloud to local execution, GIGABYTE delivers real-time responsiveness, full user control, and seamless accessibility, making AI more practical, intuitive, and accessible, bringing intelligent experiences closer to creators, gamers, and everyday users alike.

GIGABYTE successfully implements human-centered design across its entire consumer AI product lineup. By prioritizing switchable, mode-based, and user-directed features, we enhance the AI experience without intrusive automation, ensuring control remains firmly in the user's hands. GiMATE, the built-in AI agent in GIGABYTE AI gaming laptops, serves as a context-aware companion where AI capabilities are activated via intuitive 'Press and Speak' controls. Furthermore, GiMATE Creator and GiMATE Coder streamline content creation and programming by responding to user needs when needed, boosting productivity without disrupting established workflows.

This philosophy also extends to motherboard-level system optimization. X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, GIGABYTE's exclusive hardware-software fusion technology, applies AI to dynamically balance performance, power, and thermals based on actual usage without manual tuning required. Meanwhile, the GPU Selector application in the AORUS AI BOX allows users to assign applications to specific GPUs, bringing clarity, predictability, and efficiency to local AI workloads.

Together, GIGABYTE's unified AI ecosystem provides consistent local AI experiences across motherboards, graphics cards, AI gaming laptops, OLED gaming monitors, and the AI TOP System, scaling effortlessly across performance tiers and use cases. For more details, please visit the GIGABYTE EVENT｜CES 2026, or visit GIGABYTE Booth #8519 (LVCC North Hall) or the GIGABYTE Ballroom for media and VIPs at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

By PR Newswire

GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE personal AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

