SSIAM and DBJ launch Japan Vietnam Capital Fund

The launch of the JVCF comes at a pivotal time for Vietnam’s capital market, as FTSE Russell has effectively upgraded the country to Secondary Emerging Market status, and the country is marking the 30th anniversary of the State Securities Commission. These milestones reflect strides in market standardisation, transparency, and international integration, paving the way for institutional capital flows.

With total assets of $90 million, JVCF is the second private investment fund jointly managed by SSIAM and DBJ, marking a new milestone in their strategy to connect long-term capital flows between Japan and Vietnam.

The fund focuses on investing in listed companies with high standards, disciplined investment approaches, and well-defined governance and risk management frameworks, aligned with long-term growth objectives.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, CEO of SSIAM said, “By combining DBJ’s international experience with SSIAM’s in-depth understanding of the local market and strong execution, we believe JVCF is uniquely positioned to create sustainable value – not only in financial terms but also by enhancing governance standards and the competitiveness of enterprises in both countries.”

Building on more than 20 years of partnership, SSIAM and DBJ continue to develop long-term investment solutions that connect international financial discipline with local market expertise, accompanying businesses on their sustainable growth journey.

The also represents a significant milestone for SSIAM, as assets under management have surpassed $1 billion. This is a significant step forward, demonstrating that operational capabilities of domestic fund management companies are approaching international standards.

