Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SSIAM and DBJ launch Japan Vietnam Capital Fund

February 04, 2026 | 15:57
(0) user say
SSI Asset Management Company and the Development Bank of Japan on February 3 launched the Japan Vietnam Capital Fund at an event celebrating 20 years of cooperation between them.
SSIAM and DBJ launch Japan Vietnam Capital Fund

The launch of the JVCF comes at a pivotal time for Vietnam’s capital market, as FTSE Russell has effectively upgraded the country to Secondary Emerging Market status, and the country is marking the 30th anniversary of the State Securities Commission. These milestones reflect strides in market standardisation, transparency, and international integration, paving the way for institutional capital flows.

With total assets of $90 million, JVCF is the second private investment fund jointly managed by SSIAM and DBJ, marking a new milestone in their strategy to connect long-term capital flows between Japan and Vietnam.

The fund focuses on investing in listed companies with high standards, disciplined investment approaches, and well-defined governance and risk management frameworks, aligned with long-term growth objectives.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, CEO of SSIAM said, “By combining DBJ’s international experience with SSIAM’s in-depth understanding of the local market and strong execution, we believe JVCF is uniquely positioned to create sustainable value – not only in financial terms but also by enhancing governance standards and the competitiveness of enterprises in both countries.”

Building on more than 20 years of partnership, SSIAM and DBJ continue to develop long-term investment solutions that connect international financial discipline with local market expertise, accompanying businesses on their sustainable growth journey.

The also represents a significant milestone for SSIAM, as assets under management have surpassed $1 billion. This is a significant step forward, demonstrating that operational capabilities of domestic fund management companies are approaching international standards.

SSIAM teams up with CP Group and Development Bank of Japan for $150 million PE fund SSIAM teams up with CP Group and Development Bank of Japan for $150 million PE fund

SSI Asset Management (SSIAM) and its partners have organised an online signing ceremony for agreements on setting up Vietnam Growth Investment Fund (VGIF) today.
SSIAM raised $100 million for new Daiwa-SSIAM III SSIAM raised $100 million for new Daiwa-SSIAM III

SSI Asset Management Co., Ltd. (SSIAM), a subsidiary of Vietnamese brokerage SSI Securities Inc., and Japan’s Daiwa Corporate Investment Asia Ltd., belonging to Daiwa Securities Group, launched its $100 million fund for DAIWA-SSIAM III (Daiwa-SSIAM III).
SSI and foreign funds direct $21 million in bonds into Hai An Transport & Stevedoring SSI and foreign funds direct $21 million in bonds into Hai An Transport & Stevedoring

Hai An Transport & Stevedoring JSC announced a landmark investment collaboration with prominent foreign investment funds led by SSI Asset Management Co., Ltd. (SSIAM) on February 28.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SSIAM DBJ the Japan Vietnam Capital Fund

Related Contents

Stock market holds investment potential from now until year end

Stock market holds investment potential from now until year end

SSI and foreign funds direct $21 million in bonds into Hai An Transport & Stevedoring

SSI and foreign funds direct $21 million in bonds into Hai An Transport & Stevedoring

SSIAM raised $100 million for new Daiwa-SSIAM III

SSIAM raised $100 million for new Daiwa-SSIAM III

SSIAM teams up with CP Group and Development Bank of Japan for $150 million PE fund

SSIAM teams up with CP Group and Development Bank of Japan for $150 million PE fund

Latest News ⁄ Money

Cashless payments hit 28 times GDP in 2025

Cashless payments hit 28 times GDP in 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

UBS Presents Chan Wai Lap at Art Basel

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

OnGreen Secures BlueRock Investment for MENA Launch

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

UFC Returns to Galaxy Macau in May

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Sanrio and Rody Launch Lunar New Year Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020