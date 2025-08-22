Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

South Korea's HD KSOE to acquire Doosan Vina for $207 million

August 22, 2025 | 11:59
(0) user say
HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), an arm of HD Hyundai, on August 20 announced the acquisition of Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility.
South Korea's HD KSOE to acquire Doosan Vina for $207 million

As reported by newswire The Korea Herald, HD KSOE has inked a deal with Doosan Enerbility to scoop up a 100 per cent stake in the latter's Vietnamese company Doosan Vina worth 290 billion won ($207 million).

With the funds, Doosan Enerbility will scale up its facilities across key businesses, from small modular reactors to gas turbines. The company aims to capitalise on the fast-growing demand for these businesses amid the increasing trend of energy and carbon reduction worldwide.

Founded in 2006, Doosan Vina is situated in Dung Quat Economic Zone, Quang Ngai province. The company specialises in producing boilers for thermal power plants, port cranes, and modules for liquefied natural gas plants.

The latest deal will enable HD KSOE to expand its fleet of eco-friendly vessels. The South Korean company intends to use the recently acquired property as a regional base to build independent tanks and port cranes for the Asian region.

“This deal was finalised as it fulfils the interests of both companies, backed by the government’s cooperation and support,” said an HD KSOE official. “As we have expanded our production capacity of eco-friendly equipment, we plan to maximise profitability by bolstering our globally competitive eco-friendly vessels."

HD KSOE provides smart and efficient solutions across all areas, including ship construction, ship engine and propulsion system development, offshore structure manufacturing, and ship lifecycle management.

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact

Vietnam and South Korea have taken a major step to deepen their strategic partnership, signing a new agreement to advance cooperation in science and technology.
South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data centre in Vietnam South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data centre in Vietnam

LG CNS, an IT service company under South Korea's LG Electronics, will develop a hyperscale AI data centre in Vietnam.
Viettel and South Korea’s KT ink deal to advance AI transformation Viettel and South Korea’s KT ink deal to advance AI transformation

Viettel and KT signed an agreement to encourage the application of AI and AI transformation (AX) in Southeast Asia on August 14.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
doosan vina HD KSOE M&A

Related Contents

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Japanese investors pursue M&A strategies with long-term vision in Vietnam

Japanese investors pursue M&A strategies with long-term vision in Vietnam

UOA recognised for standout M&A deal in Ho Chi Minh City

UOA recognised for standout M&A deal in Ho Chi Minh City

FiinRatings wins M&A award as S&P deal strengthens Vietnam’s credit market

FiinRatings wins M&A award as S&P deal strengthens Vietnam’s credit market

Unpacking new momentum in Vietnam’s M&A market

Unpacking new momentum in Vietnam’s M&A market

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

UOA recognised for standout M&A deal in Ho Chi Minh City

UOA recognised for standout M&A deal in Ho Chi Minh City

Japanese investors pursue M&A strategies with long-term vision in Vietnam

Japanese investors pursue M&A strategies with long-term vision in Vietnam

FiinRatings wins M&A award as S&P deal strengthens Vietnam’s credit market

FiinRatings wins M&A award as S&P deal strengthens Vietnam’s credit market

Unpacking new momentum in Vietnam’s M&A market

Unpacking new momentum in Vietnam’s M&A market

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020