South Korea's HD KSOE to acquire Doosan Vina for $207 million

As reported by newswire The Korea Herald, HD KSOE has inked a deal with Doosan Enerbility to scoop up a 100 per cent stake in the latter's Vietnamese company Doosan Vina worth 290 billion won ($207 million).

With the funds, Doosan Enerbility will scale up its facilities across key businesses, from small modular reactors to gas turbines. The company aims to capitalise on the fast-growing demand for these businesses amid the increasing trend of energy and carbon reduction worldwide.

Founded in 2006, Doosan Vina is situated in Dung Quat Economic Zone, Quang Ngai province. The company specialises in producing boilers for thermal power plants, port cranes, and modules for liquefied natural gas plants.

The latest deal will enable HD KSOE to expand its fleet of eco-friendly vessels. The South Korean company intends to use the recently acquired property as a regional base to build independent tanks and port cranes for the Asian region.

“This deal was finalised as it fulfils the interests of both companies, backed by the government’s cooperation and support,” said an HD KSOE official. “As we have expanded our production capacity of eco-friendly equipment, we plan to maximise profitability by bolstering our globally competitive eco-friendly vessels."

HD KSOE provides smart and efficient solutions across all areas, including ship construction, ship engine and propulsion system development, offshore structure manufacturing, and ship lifecycle management.

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact Vietnam and South Korea have taken a major step to deepen their strategic partnership, signing a new agreement to advance cooperation in science and technology.

South Korea's LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data centre in Vietnam LG CNS, an IT service company under South Korea's LG Electronics, will develop a hyperscale AI data centre in Vietnam.