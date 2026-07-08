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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SNP and Palantir partner to accelerate secure SAP transformations

July 08, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
SNP and Palantir announced a strategic partnership at Transformation World 2026 to accelerate secure SAP transformations, alongside new Kyano agentic AI tools for data migration and unstructured data management.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 - SNP welcomes a record 2,000 industry experts from around the world to their flagship event, Transformation World, on July 8-9 at Heidelberg's SNP dome. Under the motto "Shaping Tomorrow," the leading provider of software for AI-enabled digital transformation, automated data migration and data management in the SAP environment, will present an exceptionally diverse program. Attendees can look forward to three innovation focus areas led by SNP's new agentic AI layer Kyano Lorna to refine data transformation on top of the proven Kyano platform. In addition, SNP will demonstrate how they will expand their capabilities with a newly built AI-powered solution through a new strategic partnership with Palantir. Existing partner CDQ will showcase how their solution, seamlessly integrated into Kyano, delivers automated data quality and governance for SAP master data. A third innovation focus area expands Kyano with capabilities to process unstructured data through the new solution, Kyano Oros.

Across more than 100 customer presentations, international organizations will demonstrate how they successfully manage transformation projects such as SAP Cloud ERP moves, data archiving, system decommissioning, and carve-outs and integrations.

"We are looking forward to the biggest and most innovative Transformation World. With new AI-powered solutions, intelligent agents and strong partnerships, we are bringing our vision for the next generation of SAP transformations to life. Together with our customers and partners, we are redefining how these projects will be delivered in the future. Our ambition is to equip organizations with the most intelligent tools to unlock their best data for the AI era," said Jens Amail, CEO of SNP.

The Best Data for Business and Agentic AI

One of the highlights at the conference is a series of innovations for SNP's Kyano software platform.

Under the theme "The Best Data for Business AI," SNP will introduce the new solution Kyano Oros that further automates complex data migrations and extends the platform with the ability to process unstructured data. This type of data accounts for approximately 80% of enterprise data volumes and has largely remained inaccessible to traditional transformation tools. This provides a critical foundation for preparing enterprise data landscapes for modern AI applications. With Kyano Lorna, SNP introduces an agentic AI layer for their proven Kyano platform that amplifies and scales decades of transformation expertise. Available 24/7, able to communicate in multiple languages and continuously applying best practices, Lorna supports organizations throughout the entire transformation lifecycle. It helps reduce manual effort, accelerate decision-making and deliver real-time insights across every phase of a transformation project. By bringing decades of transformation knowledge and best practices directly into every project, the agentic AI layer also enables customers and partners to deliver SAP transformation projects with Kyano faster, more efficiently and with greater predictability.

New partnership accelerates secure AI-powered SAP transformations

Another highlight is the announcement of a strategic partnership with Palantir, a global leader in AI and data platforms. This partnership will deliver new AI-powered solutions to SNP's customers. Further details will be announced during Transformation World.

High-profile customer presentations and keynote speakers

Renowned companies from a wide range of industries and regions will share their experiences with complex transformation projects. For the German-speaking market, presentations will include projects from BMW, Coop Pronto, Deutsche Bahn, E.ON, Festo, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen, Nestlé,

Lufthansa, and Volkswagen. International companies taking the stage include Ferrero, TotalEnergies, Brazilian financial cooperative Sicredi, Chilean industrial group Sigdo Koppers, U.S.-based chemicals and medical technology company PerkinElmer, and Australian infrastructure services provider Ventia.

The event is supported by a total of 20 sponsoring partners. This year's premium sponsors are Accenture, Deloitte, and IBM.

Keynote speakers Thomas Pfiester, Head of Customer Engagement & Adoption and member of the Extended Executive Board of SAP, and Stefan Steinle, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Customer Support at SAP, will provide insights into the latest developments in SAP transformations and innovation. Additional keynote speakers include bestselling author Sebastian Wernicke ("Data Inspired"), who will explain how data can be turned into successful business ideas, and Oliver Kahn, goalkeeper legend, entrepreneur and sports investor, who will discuss the relationship between peak performance, decision-making under pressure, and resilience.

"The combination of hands-on customer presentations, product innovations and high-caliber networking is driving record attendance at Transformation World this year," said Jörg Petzhold, Vice President Global Marketing & Communication (CMO) at SNP. "With around 2,000 attendees, we expect an exceptional international customer presence and look forward to welcoming SAP user groups from Germany, the UK, the U.S., and China to the SNP dome for the first time."

The Transformation World 2026 agenda, registration details, and further information are available here.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SNP Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SNP Palantir Data migrations solutions Kyano agentic AI SAP transformations

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