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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Anta Scaffolding joins Al Maktoum Airport supply chain

July 28, 2026 | 15:06
(0) user say
Anta Scaffolding was selected to support the Al Maktoum International Airport project, joining the supply chain of one of the world's next-generation aviation hubs through substructure works led by China Harbour Engineering Company.

SUZHOU, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzhou Anta Scaffolding Engineering Co., Ltd. (Anta Scaffolding) has been selected as a specialized scaffolding contractor for part of the scaffolding works on the Al Maktoum International Airport project in Dubai. China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company, is one of the main contractors delivering the underground structural works for the airport's Phase I expansion, and Anta Scaffolding is taking on part of the scaffolding scope tied to that package.

Construction is already moving. The project team has been mobilized, personnel and equipment are on site, and work is progressing across the assigned scope.

A Megaproject Rising in the Desert

Al Maktoum International Airport is being built by the Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects Agency (DAEP) as part of the Dubai World Central development, and it's being planned as one of the largest aviation hubs anywhere. Public project information puts the full development at roughly 70 square kilometers, about five times the footprint of the current Dubai International Airport, with five parallel runways, five terminal buildings and 400 boarding gates. At full capacity, the airport is expected to handle up to 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo a year. Total investment runs to roughly Dh128 billion, or about US$35 billion, with Phase I targeted for completion by 2032.

DAEP formally selected CHEC to lead a major infrastructure package for the Phase I expansion. Given the size and the timeline, construction is expected to run for the better part of a decade and will need a large, multi-contractor workforce throughout. For Anta Scaffolding, participation in a project of this scale provides a significant reference for its growing portfolio of international infrastructure work.

On the Ground, Underground

Anta Scaffolding's current scope covers scaffolding works tied to the underground structural construction, including work related to the baggage handling centre and underground tunnel sections. Scaffolding on a job like this isn't just staging. It's what keeps access, structural support and work sequencing moving in step with everything else happening underground.

"China Harbour Engineering is one of the main contractors delivering the underground structural works for this project, and we're taking on part of the associated scaffolding works as a specialized contractor," said Lane Pan, a representative of Anta Scaffolding. "Our project team is already mobilized. Personnel, equipment and materials are on site. This is the kind of project where you get to prove what your engineering experience is actually worth."

This isn't a straightforward supply order. Anta Scaffolding has to organize its people, equipment and materials around a live construction schedule set by others, which the company says is closer to how a project-execution partner operates than how a materials supplier usually does.

Racing the Desert Heat

Work is happening in the middle of Dubai's summer, when outdoor temperatures regularly climb past 45°C. The UAE enforces an official midday work ban from mid-June to mid-September, barring outdoor manual labor during the hottest hours. Project teams have shifted schedules around it, pushing selected work into the cooler evening and night hours to keep things moving safely.

"Our people are working alongside the rest of the project teams to hold the pace while dealing with a tough site environment," Pan said. "It takes coordination. Equipment on the ground is only half the job."

Closer to the Job Site

For contractors and project owners working across borders, getting the product isn't the hard part. Communication, delivery coordination and after-sales response, especially on a tight schedule in a demanding site, tend to matter just as much.

Anta Scaffolding's Dubai office gives customers and project teams in the UAE a local point of contact for exactly that: communication, delivery coordination and service response, without the lag of dealing with someone on the other side of the world. It's a direct answer to a common concern among overseas buyers sourcing from China: what happens after the order ships. By maintaining access to China's established manufacturing and supply base while managing local coordination from Dubai, Anta Scaffolding is trying to close that gap.

A New Benchmark for Anta Scaffolding

Anta Scaffolding treats its role on the Al Maktoum International Airport project as a marker for where the company is headed on major infrastructure work. As construction moves forward, the company plans to keep mobilizing the people and resources its scope requires, and it expects the experience to feed directly into its work with contractors and infrastructure projects across the Middle East, South America and other markets.

https://www.antascaffolding.com/

By PR Newswire

Suzhou Anta Scaffolding Engineering Co., Ltd.

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TagTag:
Anta Scaffolding Al Maktoum International Airport Scaffolding works Al Maktoum Airport

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