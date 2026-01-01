News Hub Asia names top 10 Middle Eastern restaurants in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 December 2025 - As Malaysia prepares to welcome the world ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, the country's diverse culinary scene continues to stand out as one of its strongest cultural assets. From fine dining to street-inspired comfort food, Kuala Lumpur has become a regional hub for authentic global flavours and Middle Eastern cuisine is no exception.

In line with this growing reputation, News Hub Asia (NHA) proudly presents its Top 10 Middle Eastern Restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, recognising establishments that excel not only in food quality, but also in overall dining experience and value for money. Importantly, all restaurants on this list have been personally visited and reviewed by the NHA editorial team, ensuring credibility, transparency, and consistency in assessment.This list also marks a key milestone for the media organisation with the launch of the inaugural NHA Top 10 Awards, celebrating Asia's best experience and taste for the senses in a host of categories and countries."We are pleased and genuinely encouraged by the high standard of Middle Eastern food and dining experiences available in Malaysia today. The quality of ingredients, the authenticity of flavours, and the hospitality we encountered were consistently impressive," said Somaya Ong, Co-Founder of News Hub Asia. "This reflects Malaysia's readiness to welcome global travellers and food lovers as we move closer to Visit Malaysia Year 2026."The Malaysian government has set ambitious goals under the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign, aiming to attract around 47 million international tourists by 2026.NHA Top 10 Middle Eastern Restaurants in Kuala Lumpur1. Turkish Cafe Istanbul, Glo DamansaraA long-standing favourite for Turkish comfort food, Turkish Cafe Istanbul delivers generous portions of kebab, pide, mezze and desserts in a relaxed, family-friendly environment. This is one of the best places in Kuala Lumpur for authentic Turkish comfort food that delivers generous portions, bold flavours, and unbeatable everyday value. The flavours are bold yet balanced, and the pricing remains highly accessible, making it excellent value for both casual diners and groups.Visit https://linktr.ee/turkishcafeistanbul and their Instagram for more information.2. YaHala RestaurantKnown for its grand interiors and expansive menu, YaHala Restaurant is ideal for group dining and celebrations. This is one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in Kuala Lumpur for group dining, offering generous portions, a wide menu, and consistently satisfying flavours. The restaurant excels in traditional Middle Eastern grills, rice dishes, and mezze platters. NHA found the portions generous and the dining experience consistently satisfying. Visit their website and Instagram for more information.3. Turks KL, Bukit TunkuTucked away in the serene Kenny Hills area, Turks KL offers a more intimate Turkish dining experience. This is one of the best Turkish dining experiences in the city for those seeking refined flavours, attentive service, and excellent value in an intimate setting. The attention to detail in both food and service stood out during NHA's visit, with expertly grilled meats and refined desserts. Despite its upscale ambience, the restaurant offers strong value for money. Follow their Instagram for updates.4. Aldar Lounge, CyberjayaA popular choice among locals and professionals, Aldar Lounge blends casual dining with authentic Middle Eastern flavours. This is one of the best value Middle Eastern eateries outside central Kuala Lumpur, combining authentic flavours, friendly service, and reliable quality. During NHA's visit, the quality of ingredients, warm ambience and hospitality, and reasonable pricing made it one of the best Middle Eastern dining experience outside central Kuala Lumpur.5. AvoKebab Turkish Street FoodA modern, street-food inspired concept, AvoKebab focuses on fresh, fast, and flavourful Turkish fare. This is one of the best spots in the city for affordable Turkish street food that stays true to authentic flavours without compromising quality. Ideal for quick meals, the restaurant delivers consistency without compromising authenticity. NHA found it to be one of the most affordable yet satisfying options on the list. To learn more, follow them on Instagram.6. Madfoon Palace, Bukit BintangSpecialising in Yemeni cuisine, Madfoon Palace is known for its slow-cooked meats and aromatic rice dishes. NHA's experience highlighted the restaurant's no-frills dining experience with generous portions, and delicious and hearty flavours. This is definitely one of the best places in Kuala Lumpur to experience simple yet authentic Yemeni cuisine, particularly for tourists in the city centre. Follow their Instagram for updates.7. Royal Bedouin, Sri HartamasRoyal Bedouin combines stylish interiors with classic Arabian recipes. The restaurant offers a well-rounded dining experience suitable for families, professionals, and special occasions. This is one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants for a well-rounded dining experience, blending stylish ambience with consistently comforting Arabian dishes. NHA noted strong consistency in quality, making it a reliable choice for those seeking both comfort and refinement. For updates, follow them on Instagram.8. Al Halabi Gourmet RestaurantA staple in Kuala Lumpur's Middle Eastern dining scene, Al Halabi is celebrated for its Syrian-Lebanese cuisine. The restaurant impressed NHA with its extensive mezze selection, high-quality grilled meats, and polished service. It remains a top choice for both locals and visitors.Follow their Instagram for more information.9. Al-Amar, Pavilion Kuala LumpurLocated in one of the city's premier shopping destinations, Al-Amar offers an elevated Lebanese dining experience. This is one of the best Lebanese fine-dining options in Kuala Lumpur, offering authentic flavours, quality ingredients, and an elevated restaurant setting. Ingredients are carefully sourced, and dishes remain true to tradition. While slightly higher priced, NHA found the quality and ambience justified the cost. Follow them on Instagram for more updates.10. Sahara Tent RestaurantOne of Kuala Lumpur's most established Middle Eastern restaurants, Sahara Tent delivers a nostalgic dining experience with classic décor and familiar Arabian flavours. NHA found it particularly suitable for large groups and travellers seeking traditional Middle Eastern comfort food at reasonable prices. For more updates, follow them on Instagram.This curated list forms part of the inaugural NHA Top 10 Awards, an initiative by News Hub Asia to recognise outstanding service providers across Asia. The awards celebrate excellence across multiple categories, including eateries, tourism and travel, health and wellness, sports, arts and design, culture and entertainment, and lifestyle events.What sets the NHA Top 10 Awards apart is its experiential-first approach. Winners are determined through first-hand editorial visits and reviews together with analysis of online reviews and consumer feedback."The NHA Top 10 Awards are our way of spotlighting service providers who consistently go above and beyond to deliver memorable experiences," said Ruzanna Muhammad, Editor-at-Large of News Hub Asia. "Our process combines our team's on-ground reviews with public sentiment and online commentary, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation."As Malaysia gears up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, initiatives like the NHA Top 10 Awards and curated editorial lists play a crucial role in highlighting the country's readiness to offer world-class experiences, exceptional hospitality, and unforgettable flavours to regional and international visitors alike.Service providers across Asia are invited to submit nominations to editor@newshubasia.com. Experiential reviews will be conducted throughout the year, culminating in the NHA Top 10 Awards announcement per category in the media, where winners will be officially recognised and featured on www.newshubasia.com.

