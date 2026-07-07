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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SCG CEO calls on ASEAN industries to build capabilities in China-ASEAN growth ecosystem

July 07, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
SCG President and CEO Thammasak Sethaudom told a regional forum that ASEAN industries face structural transformation and must strengthen capabilities to compete within a China-ASEAN shared growth ecosystem.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2026 - ASEAN and China in a Shared Growth Ecosystem

Thammasak Sethaudom, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCG, emphasized that ASEAN industries are undergoing structural transformation and must continuously strengthen capabilities, resilience, and regional cooperation to support sustainable long-term growth.

SCG and ASEAN Strengthen Industrial Collaboration
SCG and ASEAN Strengthen Industrial Collaboration

SCG views ASEAN as a key growth engine alongside China, supported by strong fundamentals in population, trade connectivity, and investment flows. With projected regional GDP growth of around 4.7% (Asian Development Bank), ASEAN continues to strengthen its role in global industrial networks.

Each ASEAN economy contributes complementary strengths in manufacturing efficiency, innovation capability, talent, and policy support, creating strong potential for deeper integration. SCG also recognizes China as an important long-term strategic partner and sees opportunities to enhance industrial cooperation and build more efficient, interconnected regional value chains that support shared development.

Strengthening Competitiveness Through Transformation

SCG is executing a phased strategy to strengthen long-term competitiveness:

Short term: Enhancing operational resilience through energy efficiency, clean energy adoption, and supply chain stability to navigate global volatility.

Medium term (2026–2027): Expanding ASEAN operational capabilities through Robotics, AI, and digital transformation. Key initiatives include ethane flexibility development at Long Son Petrochemicals and potential petrochemical value chain cooperation in Thailand. SCG is also expanding Green Products, Smart Value Products (SVP), and High Value Added Products (HVA).

Long term (from 2026 onward): Driving sustainable growth through clean energy, circular economy development, and carbon reduction across the value chain under the "Inclusive Green Growth" framework, led by SCGC, SCGP, and SCG Cleanergy.

Technology and Human Capability

SCG views Robotics and AI as key enablers transforming industrial operations, supply chains, and innovation systems. At the same time, human capability remains central to value creation. SCG positions itself as an "Organization of Opportunities," focusing on continuous upskilling and enterprise-wide transformation.

SCG concludes that future industrial competitiveness will be defined by collaboration and connectivity. ASEAN and its partners, including China, have strong potential to deepen cooperation, strengthen regional linkages, and jointly build a resilient and sustainable industrial ecosystem in an evolving global economy.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SCG

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TagTag:
SCG ASEAN China-ASEAN Shared growth ecosystem

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