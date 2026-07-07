The Purest Co opens Johor Bahru facility for end-to-end supplement quality control

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 July 2026 - Most supplement launches begin with a new ingredient, flavour or product claim. The Purest Co's latest move starts somewhere less visible, but increasingly important to consumers: the factory floor.

The Singapore-founded wellness brand has launched PurestLabs, its proprietary manufacturing facility in Johor Bahru, bringing its powder production fully in-house for the first time. The facility gives The Purest Co greater control over key stages of manufacturing, from ingredient handling and blending to filling, quality checks and batch traceability.



The move comes as wellness consumers become increasingly discerning, not only about ingredients and health claims, but also about where products are made, how they're produced and how consistently quality is maintained.



In Singapore, health supplements are not subject to mandatory pre-market evaluation, approval or licensing by the Health Sciences Authority before they are imported, manufactured or sold. This places greater responsibility on brands to ensure that products are consistently produced, clearly labelled and responsibly managed.



For The Purest Co, PurestLabs represents more than a manufacturing investment. It reflects the company's belief that trust isn't built only through ingredients listed on a label, but through every step of how a supplement is developed, produced and quality checked before reaching consumers.



"As our community grew, so did our responsibility to deliver a consistently great product. Bringing production in-house allows us to have much closer oversight over every batch and continually improve based on what our customers tell us." said Justin Chiam, Chief Executive Officer, The Purest Group.



At PurestLabs, The Purest Co now manages every key stage of powder production — from ingredient handling and blending to filling, quality assurance and batch traceability, all within a single facility.



While much of the production process happens behind the scenes, its impact is felt in the product details consumers notice most: how smoothly a powder mixes, how consistent it tastes, how pleasant the texture feels and whether it is easy enough to keep taking daily.



PurestLabs' quality-control process includes raw material verification, blend homogeneity testing, moisture monitoring, microbiological testing where applicable, and batch retention samples for traceability. The facility is also being structured in line with GMP, HACCP and HALAL compliance frameworks, with certification processes currently underway.



Previously, The Purest Co worked with third-party manufacturing partners to scale its production. By bringing powder production in-house, the brand can now bring product development and manufacturing closer together, allowing it to test smaller batches, refine formulas more quickly and respond more directly to customer feedback on taste, texture and mixability.



That feedback loop has become a key part of The Purest Co's growth. Its flagship Collagen Glow Berries has accumulated 5,343 customer reviews, while its Sicilian Orange Slimming Elixir carries 4,733 customer reviews, giving the brand a steady stream of insight into what customers expect from their daily supplements.



"Consumers today are not just buying into a product claim. They want to know wbut how it's made and whether they can trust the process behind it," added Chiam. "PurestLabs allows us to take greater ownership of that responsibility, from how a product is developed to how it is made, checked and improved for our customers."



As consumer expectations around wellness continue to evolve, PurestLabs will underpin The Purest Co's next phase of product innovation, supporting future functional supplements while giving the brand greater agility to refine formulations based on customer feedback.



The Purest Co's full product range and more information are available at thepurest.co.



https://thepurest.co/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.