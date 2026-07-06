COLOGNE, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - As spoga+gafa opens its doors in Cologne, Yosemite Robotics is returning to Europe with Lawnova, its own robotic mower brand, and a second-generation lineup designed to move the category beyond wire-free mowing toward boundary setup-free outdoor automation.



Powered by Yosemite Robotics' NovaMind 3.0 platform, Lawnova uses AI vision, AI reasoning, and autonomous lawn mapping to help identify lawn boundaries, understand complex garden environments, and reduce the manual setup traditionally required through app-based configuration. Its four-series portfolio — S, X, P, and G — spans entry-level residential mowing, all-terrain residential use, commercial landscaping, and golf-course applications.



The commercial case for robotic mowing is strengthening. Europe's landscaping sector is facing structural workforce pressure, while EU emissions rules and sustainability-driven procurement trends are supporting the shift toward lower-emission and battery-powered outdoor equipment. According to Mordor Intelligence, the European robotic lawn mower market is projected to reach USD 635.8 million in 2026, growing at a 7.32% CAGR through 2031.



With more than 15 years of accumulated AI and robotics expertise and over five years of formal robotic mower R&D, Yosemite Robotics has built its platform around AI-powered perception, high-precision positioning, and multi-sensor fusion. The X Series combines RTK positioning, LiDAR, IMU, and computer vision with an NVIDIA Orin computing platform delivering 40–67 TOPS. According to the company's technology roadmap, the platform supports 2–3 cm positioning accuracy, object and boundary recognition, autonomous mapping, and path planning.



The company is also developing natural language interaction capabilities, allowing operators to issue task-based commands such as "mow the backyard but avoid the flower beds." According to Yosemite Robotics' technology roadmap, the system combines cloud-based model support with local inference, enabling certain decisions to be processed on-device, including in offline environments. CEO Jack Li describes the longer-term direction as embodied intelligence — machines that can perceive outdoor environments, understand user intent, and move beyond simply following pre-programmed paths.



For European distributors and industry buyers, Lawnova's return to spoga+gafa signals a broader shift: AI-powered outdoor robotics is moving from early automation toward more intelligent, adaptive lawn-care platforms.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.