Eddid, Ant Digital, and SageRock sign MOU to build Hong Kong blockchain finance infrastructure

HONG KONG, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddid Financial, a leading fintech-driven financial services group; Ant Digital Technologies, a global leader in technology infrastructure; and SageRock Capital ("SageRock"), which integrates traditional finance with blockchain financial innovation, today jointly announced that the three parties have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), establishing a partnership focused on the new energy and blockchain sectors, working together to help Hong Kong become a hub for new energy and blockchain finance.

This collaboration fully integrates the core competencies of all parties, achieving resource complementarity and synergistic advantages. Leveraging SageRock Capital's expertise in investment architecture design, asset integration and strategic partnerships; Eddid Financial's extensive experience in Hong Kong's capital markets, wealth management and compliant financial services; together with Ant Digital Technologies' world-leading capabilities in blockchain technology and big data infrastructure—the three parties will jointly explore development pathways for green energy across Hong Kong empowered by blockchain technology, promoting the deep integration of traditional finance and the digital economy, and injecting fresh vitality into Hong Kong's new energy industry and blockchain finance innovation.

Commitment to Regulatory Frameworks – Promoting ESG and Blockchain Finance Compliance Innovation

With its clear and comprehensive regulatory regime and strong emphasis on investor protection, Hong Kong has emerged as a global leader in virtual assets and green finance. Following the signing of this MOU, all parties will strictly comply with the requirements of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and other relevant regulatory authorities, working closely to develop compliant green energy tokenisation products. By harnessing blockchain technology to enhance the credibility of new energy assets, the partnership aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital finance.

This collaboration will not only help accelerate the scalable expansion of Hong Kong's new energy industry but will also enhance the transparency and credibility of ESG and green projects through blockchain's decentralised and traceable characteristics, contributing fresh momentum to global sustainable development and further consolidating Hong Kong's position as a premier international centre for green finance and financial innovation.