Hong Kong law firm OLN launches dedicated Family Office Services for cross-border families

Law firm Oldham, Li & Nie launched a dedicated Family Office Services practice in Hong Kong, extending capabilities in private wealth, trusts, succession planning, and cross-border structuring for international families.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 July 2026 - Oldham, Li & Nie (OLN) is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Family Office Services practice, expanding its capabilities in private wealth, trusts, succession planning, and cross-border structuring to meet the growing needs of international families.
Hong Kong has established itself as a premier destination for family offices, underpinned by common law system, attractive tax regime, and government-backed initiatives such as FamilyOfficeHK, tax concessions for Family-Owned Investment Holding Vehicles (FIHVs), and the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (New CIES). In 2026, the city has become the world's largest cross-boundary wealth management centre, according to the Boston Consulting Group[i], reinforcing its appeal for global wealth planning,
OLN's new Family Office Services practice will provide integrated legal support across the following areas:
"Hong Kong offers an exceptional platform for families seeking to build a lasting presence in Asia while staying closely connected to opportunities around the world,"
- Family Office Establishment and Structuring
- Wills and Succession Planning
- Trusts and Asset Protection
- Complex Estate Planning
- Cross-Border Tax and Structuring Advice, including the US and France elements
- International Family Office Coordination
- Ongoing Accounting and Reporting
- Outsourced CFO and COO Support
- Strategic Business Advisory Services Tailored to Family Offices and Private Investment Structures
- Litigation Support
- Immigration Law
said Gordon Oldham, Senior Partner. "At OLN, we understand that every family's journey is unique. Drawing on our longstanding strengths across private client, tax and corporate services - as well as our dedicated US tax and French practices - we take a truly personal approach. We work alongside our clients to create tailored structures that not only protect and grow their wealth, but also reflect their values, aspirations and long-term legacy."
The firm's Family Office Services practice adopts a multidisciplinary approach, working closely with third-party fund managers and financial advisers.
For more information about the Family Office Services practice, please visit https://oln-law.com/practice-areas/family-office-services/
[i] https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202605/27/P2026052700809.htm
https://oln-law.com/
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By Oldham, Li & Nie