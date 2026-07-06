Hong Kong law firm OLN launches dedicated Family Office Services for cross-border families

Family Office Establishment and Structuring

Wills and Succession Planning

Trusts and Asset Protection

Complex Estate Planning

Cross-Border Tax and Structuring Advice, including the US and France elements

International Family Office Coordination

Ongoing Accounting and Reporting

Outsourced CFO and COO Support

Strategic Business Advisory Services Tailored to Family Offices and Private Investment Structures

Litigation Support

Immigration Law

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 July 2026 - Oldham, Li & Nie (OLN) is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Family Office Services practice, expanding its capabilities in private wealth, trusts, succession planning, and cross-border structuring to meet the growing needs of international families.Hong Kong has established itself as a premier destination for family offices, underpinned by common law system, attractive tax regime, and government-backed initiatives such as FamilyOfficeHK, tax concessions for Family-Owned Investment Holding Vehicles (FIHVs), and the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (New CIES). In 2026, the city has become the world's largest cross-boundary wealth management centre, according to the Boston Consulting Group[i], reinforcing its appeal for global wealth planning,OLN's new Family Office Services practice will provide integrated legal support across the following areas:said Gordon Oldham, Senior Partner.The firm's Family Office Services practice adopts a multidisciplinary approach, working closely with third-party fund managers and financial advisers.For more information about the Family Office Services practice, please visit https://oln-law.com/practice-areas/family-office-services/[i] https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202605/27/P2026052700809.htmhttps://oln-law.com/

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