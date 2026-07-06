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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong law firm OLN launches dedicated Family Office Services for cross-border families

July 06, 2026 | 09:33
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Law firm Oldham, Li & Nie launched a dedicated Family Office Services practice in Hong Kong, extending capabilities in private wealth, trusts, succession planning, and cross-border structuring for international families.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 July 2026 - Oldham, Li & Nie (OLN) is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Family Office Services practice, expanding its capabilities in private wealth, trusts, succession planning, and cross-border structuring to meet the growing needs of international families.

Hong Kong has established itself as a premier destination for family offices, underpinned by common law system, attractive tax regime, and government-backed initiatives such as FamilyOfficeHK, tax concessions for Family-Owned Investment Holding Vehicles (FIHVs), and the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (New CIES). In 2026, the city has become the world's largest cross-boundary wealth management centre, according to the Boston Consulting Group[i], reinforcing its appeal for global wealth planning,

OLN's new Family Office Services practice will provide integrated legal support across the following areas:
  • Family Office Establishment and Structuring
  • Wills and Succession Planning
  • Trusts and Asset Protection
  • Complex Estate Planning
  • Cross-Border Tax and Structuring Advice, including the US and France elements
  • International Family Office Coordination
  • Ongoing Accounting and Reporting
  • Outsourced CFO and COO Support
  • Strategic Business Advisory Services Tailored to Family Offices and Private Investment Structures
  • Litigation Support
  • Immigration Law
"Hong Kong offers an exceptional platform for families seeking to build a lasting presence in Asia while staying closely connected to opportunities around the world," said Gordon Oldham, Senior Partner. "At OLN, we understand that every family's journey is unique. Drawing on our longstanding strengths across private client, tax and corporate services - as well as our dedicated US tax and French practices - we take a truly personal approach. We work alongside our clients to create tailored structures that not only protect and grow their wealth, but also reflect their values, aspirations and long-term legacy."

The firm's Family Office Services practice adopts a multidisciplinary approach, working closely with third-party fund managers and financial advisers.

For more information about the Family Office Services practice, please visit https://oln-law.com/practice-areas/family-office-services/
[i] https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202605/27/P2026052700809.htm

https://oln-law.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Oldham, Li & Nie

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TagTag:
OLN family office services CrossBorder Families Private Wealth

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