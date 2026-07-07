GameChange Energy supplies 380 MWp Genius Tracker system to Australian solar farm

SYDNEY, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy, a global provider of renewable energy infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has been selected to supply its Genius Tracker™ 1P Terrain Following system for the 380 MWp Lower Wonga Solar Farm in Australia. The project is being developed by Lightsource bp, with INTEC Energy Solutions as the EPC partner.

Located in Queensland, the project will deploy GameChange Energy's Genius Tracker™ 1P Terrain Following system, selected for its ability to adapt to challenging terrain, minimize earth grading requirements, support efficient construction, and deliver reliable long-term performance. This project will also implement GameChange Energy's industry-leading HailStow and MaxGen technologies, combining autonomous stow functionality with advanced tracker optimisation designed to maximise energy generation.

"For a project of this scale, tracker selection plays an important role in both project delivery and long-term performance. Working closely with Lightsource bp, we evaluated a range of factors, including the ability to minimise grading requirements while supporting efficient construction and reliable operation. GameChange Energy demonstrated a strong understanding of the project requirements and the site's operating conditions, and we look forward to working with them to deliver the project," said Abderrahmane Ould Abdellahi, Chairman, INTEC Energy Solutions.

"Lower Wonga is an important project for us, representing another significant step in our growth in Australia and reflecting the growing demand for utility-scale solar infrastructure designed for diverse site conditions," said Vaibhav Joshi, Managing Director – Oceania and Southeast Asia, GameChange Energy. "Australia continues to be an important market for GameChange Energy, and we are pleased to support this project alongside Lightsource bp and INTEC Energy Solutions."

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit www.gamechangeenergy.com