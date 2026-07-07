Indonesian fried duck chain Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut opens fourth Singapore location

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 July 2026 - Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut, the rapidly expanding restaurant brand famous for its signature crispy fried duck and authentic Indonesian-style cuisine, today announced the upcoming grand opening of its fourth Singapore outlet at Sengkang Grand Mall, officially opening its doors on Saturday, July 11, 2026. This launch represents a key milestone in the brand's aggressive regional growth strategy, which currently includes two successful high-volume locations in Malaysia and an upcoming market entry into Bangkok.

​Built on a fast-turnover, highly accessible dining model, Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut is proving that affordable, everyday meals do not have to compromise on taste or quality. The brand focuses purely on operational efficiency and delivering exceptional value to the masses, making its famous fried duck and authentic Indonesian flavors accessible to everyone without the premium price tag.​"Our mission is simple: serve uncompromisingly authentic, high-quality food at a price that keeps customers coming back multiple times a week," said Joni Anson, Founder of Bebek Goreng Pak Ndut. "With this new Sengkang location, our thriving outlets in Malaysia, and our upcoming expansion into Bangkok, we are showing that a great dining experience should be affordable, fast, and consistently delicious."​To celebrate the grand opening with the Sengkang community, the new outlet will be offering an exclusive​For more information, to view the menu, or to find the nearest location, please visit www.bebekgorengpakndut.com.sg or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok at @bebekgorengpakndut_sg.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.