Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SBV reviews new gold production licences amid rising prices

April 15, 2026 | 08:13
(0) user say
On April 14, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) confirmed that it has received 11 applications from enterprises and commercial banks seeking licences to produce gold bars, signalling growing interest from major financial and jewellery players in the domestic bullion market.
SBV reviews new gold production licences amid rising prices and global uncertainty

According to Dao Xuan Tuan, director general of the SBV’s Foreign Exchange Management Department, the central bank is currently working with relevant ministries and agencies to review applications and determine which entities meet the required conditions.

“We are coordinating with ministries and relevant authorities to assess and grant licences to qualified institutions. Once licensed, eligible entities may also be considered for gold import permits in line with existing regulations,” Tuan said.

The update marks an increase from nine applicants reported at the end of 2025, reflecting stronger momentum following regulatory adjustments to the gold market.

The licensing push comes as gold prices continue to experience significant volatility, both globally and domestically. SBV data show that gold prices remained elevated in the first quarter of 2026, driven largely by geopolitical tensions, military conflicts, and intensifying strategic competition worldwide.

On April 14, domestic gold prices staged a notable rebound after a recent correction. Prices quoted by major players such as SJC and DOJI rose by around VND2 million ($80) per tael on the buying side and VND1.5 million ($60) per tael on the selling side, bringing the popular range to VND170-173 million ($6,800-6,900) per tael.

This recovery follows a sharp decline in late March, when prices dropped to around VND163 million ($6,500) per tael, before stabilising and fluctuating within a VND169-175 million ($6,700-7,000) range in recent sessions.

On the global market, gold has also been influenced by macroeconomic and geopolitical developments. The recent collapse of peace negotiations between the United States and Iran has heightened inflation concerns, reinforcing gold’s role as a safe-haven asset. Spot gold prices are currently hovering around $4,700-4,800 per ounce.

Inflation trends continue to play a decisive role in shaping gold market dynamics. Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the country’s Consumer Price Index rose by 0.9 per cent in March, up sharply from 0.3 per cent in February, though slightly below market expectations of 1 per cent. Overall US inflation currently stands at 3.3 per cent, broadly in line with forecasts.

Rising inflation, combined with escalating geopolitical risks, is prompting investors to reassess expectations for monetary policy. Markets are increasingly pricing in the possibility of prolonged policy tightening or delayed interest rate cuts, which in turn contributes to continued volatility in gold prices.

Analysts note that gold will likely remain highly sensitive to developments in geopolitical negotiations and macroeconomic indicators in the near term. Amid these fluctuations, the SBV emphasised that it will continue to closely monitor both domestic and international gold markets, while implementing existing regulatory frameworks to ensure stability.

To qualify for a gold bar production licence, applicants must meet strict financial requirements. Enterprises are required to have charter capital of at least VND1 trillion ($40 billion), while commercial banks must maintain a minimum of VND50 trillion ($2 billion).

Based on these thresholds, only a limited number of large corporations and financial institutions are eligible. Among enterprises, major players such as PNJ, DOJI, and SJC meet the capital requirements. On the banking side, institutions including Vietcombank, VPBank, Techcombank, BIDV, MB, VietinBank, and Agribank are considered qualified.

The move to expand licensed gold bar production, coupled with tighter regulatory oversight, signals a broader effort by authorities to formalise and stabilise Vietnam’s gold market.

Banks roll out God of Wealth Day promotions Banks roll out God of Wealth Day promotions

Banks are launching sweeping promotions for God of Wealth Day 2026, blending tradition with competitive interest rates, gold rewards and high-value prizes to attract early-year deposits and bolster spending.
Silver bullion could follow gold onto MXV trading floor Silver bullion could follow gold onto MXV trading floor

Silver bullion could be listed on the Vietnam Mercantile Exchange as authorities move to standardise trading and establish a transparent pricing mechanism.
Gold market reform advances as SBV receives applications for bullion production Gold market reform advances as SBV receives applications for bullion production

Nine banks and enterprises have filed applications for gold bullion production licences with the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) following new regulatory amendments, as authorities cautiously move to reshape the domestic gold market amid soaring prices and global uncertainties.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SBV gold taels gold price

Related Contents

Silver bullion could follow gold onto MXV trading floor

Silver bullion could follow gold onto MXV trading floor

US-Iran conflict affecting asset prices

US-Iran conflict affecting asset prices

Banks roll out God of Wealth Day promotions

Banks roll out God of Wealth Day promotions

Gold market reform advances as SBV receives applications for bullion production

Gold market reform advances as SBV receives applications for bullion production

Banks proactive to ensure profitability

Banks proactive to ensure profitability

SBV proposes reporting for international transfers over $1,000

SBV proposes reporting for international transfers over $1,000

Banks cut rates as credit growth gains pace

Banks cut rates as credit growth gains pace

Cashless payments hit 28 times GDP in 2025

Cashless payments hit 28 times GDP in 2025

Vietnam’s credit quota seen as safeguard for banking discipline

Vietnam’s credit quota seen as safeguard for banking discipline

Gold market reform advances as SBV receives applications for bullion production

Gold market reform advances as SBV receives applications for bullion production

Banks raise deposit rates as year-end lending heats up

Banks raise deposit rates as year-end lending heats up

UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand

UOB flags stronger VND and rising gold demand

Latest News ⁄ Money

Banks cut rates as credit growth gains pace

Banks cut rates as credit growth gains pace

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Banks cut rates as credit growth gains pace

Banks cut rates as credit growth gains pace

Vietnam must build resilience, says UNDP

Vietnam must build resilience, says UNDP

SBV reviews new gold production licences amid rising prices

SBV reviews new gold production licences amid rising prices

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Ministry of Construction drafts criteria to assess urban climate resilience

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020