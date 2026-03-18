Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

March 18, 2026 | 14:49
(0) user say
The managed services provider introduced continuous monitoring and threat response capabilities addressing cybersecurity gaps for medium-sized businesses.

SYDNEY, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual IT Group (VITG) and The Instillery have launched Zero Trust Detection & Response (ZDR), the first purpose-built Zero Trust network protection service designed specifically for small and medium-sized organisations across ANZ. Until now, these organisations have faced rising cyber threats with little choice but to rely on outdated, legacy network security.

The service can deliver the same level of protection used by banks and large enterprises without the specialist team or the cost typically required.

"EDR and identity protection tools have evolved rapidly, but network security hasn't kept pace," said Jeremy Nees, Chief Product Officer and Zero Trust Practice Lead at Virtual IT Group. "For the first time, midmarket organisations can have full endpoint, identity, and network security working together as one."

"Many midmarket businesses are still relying on firewalls and VPNs that simply weren't designed for today's advanced cyber-attack patterns or modern workforce realities. Most tools in the SMB space only scan a fraction of network traffic. It's like boarding a plane where only 10% of passengers have been screened. Our ZDR offering eliminates that blind spot. With this service, we deliver true 24/7 security monitoring and response: deep packet inspection across all traffic, not just small samples, local ANZ threat intelligence, and configuration and oversight by elite engineers."

This is the first service launched since CEO Maurice McCarthy joined the company in February. "The Zero Trust Detection and Response service is unique in its customer centric design and can be added immediately to a customer's environment, without having to switch managed service providers if they're not ready to do so. Secure, sector-compliant, and AI ready business systems are a non-negotiable for our economy to thrive. Crucially for this end of the market, the offering is priced on a peruser, per month model, removing the financial barrier that has historically kept high grade network protection out of reach."

Virtual IT Group and The Instillery, who came together through an acquisition in 2025, have spent more than a decade implementing Zero Trust architectures for some of the most secure organisations in ANZ. The new ZDR service packages that expertise into a simple, scalable service designed for midmarket needs.

Now with The Instillery's expertise on board, Virtual IT Group holds one of the strongest Zero Trust capability sets in ANZ, with a dedicated Zero Trust practice and four engineers certified through Zscaler Aces, including Masaki Takeda and Ronnie Meekers. The ZDR launch signals a step forward for traditional managed services and managed security as a combined category.

After successful implementation with pilot customers, ZDR is available immediately across Australia and New Zealand.

By PR Newswire

Virtual IT Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Virtual IT Group zero trust security

Related Contents

Virtual IT Instillery Zero Trust 2025: Double Hire Powers Practice

Virtual IT Instillery Zero Trust 2025: Double Hire Powers Practice

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam enters next phase of e-commerce export growth

Vietnam enters next phase of e-commerce export growth

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020