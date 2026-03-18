Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced a collaboration with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) through the LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange (LITE) program to support the discovery of biomarkers and biological pathways associated with Parkinson's disease. This collaboration leverages Metabolon's Global Discovery Platform to power comprehensive multiomics analyses across MJFF's extensive Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI)—the world's most deeply characterized Parkinson's disease cohort, funded by MJFF and supported in part by the Aligning Science Across Parkinson's (ASAP) initiative.

More than 10 million people worldwide are currently living with Parkinson's disease, a number projected to exceed 25 million by 2050 according to recent global health studies. With the global biomarker market surpassing $32 billion in 2023, multiomics research represents a crucial frontier in addressing neurodegenerative disorders.

The partnership between MJFF and Metabolon aims to unlock new biological insights that can improve early diagnosis and treatment of Parkinson's disease. Through Metabolon's global metabolomics expertise and integration of multiomics data within MJFF's trusted research environment, researchers will have access to unprecedented analytical depth across plasma, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples.

This project is part of a broader MJFF effort, supported in part by the LRRK2 Investigative Therapeutics Exchange, to better understand the biological changes in Parkinson's disease. By studying proteomic, lipidomic, and metabolomic data from PPMI participants together, researchers can look for patterns, including those that may reflect LRRK2 activity. These insights may help identify biomarkers that support patient stratification and target engagement in future clinical studies.

Recent research has shown strong correlations between environmental exposures, such as pesticides and herbicides, and the development of Parkinson's disease. Metabolomics uniquely enables the measurement of these exogenous compounds, offering powerful new tools to link exposure to disease onset and progression.

"Our mission at Metabolon is to decode the biochemical underpinnings of health and disease," said Ro Hastie, CEO of Metabolon. "By partnering with The Michael J. Fox Foundation, we are enabling the world's largest, most comprehensive metabolomics study of Parkinson's disease to date—advancing biomarker discovery that could transform how we diagnose, monitor, and treat this complex condition."

Metabolon's Global Discovery Platform and Integrated Bioinformatics Platform solutions allow researchers worldwide to analyze and share data in real time, integrating metabolomics with other omics layers to uncover actionable insights. This collaboration with MJFF demonstrates Metabolon's unique ability to design bespoke analytical solutions and integrate them seamlessly into large-scale research environments.

"At The Michael J. Fox Foundation, we remain steadfast in our mission to advance tools and treatments for people living with Parkinson's disease," said Shalini Padmanabhan, PhD, MJFF's senior vice president and head of translational research. "Through PPMI and initiatives such as LITE, we are working to identify molecular signatures that deepen our understanding of Parkinson's biology, including pathways influenced by LRRK2. Adding metabolomic analyses to this effort expands the data needed to evaluate potential biomarkers and to inform the development of LRRK2-targeted therapies."

To learn more about how Metabolon can support your multiomic studies, please see: https://www.metabolon.com/multiomics.