Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DeepRoute.ai unveils 40 billion parameter autonomous driving model at GTC

March 18, 2026 | 13:29
(0) user say
The Chinese self-driving technology company presented its large-scale foundation model at the NVIDIA conference targeting commercial vehicle deployment.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At NVIDIA GTC 2026, DeepRoute.ai presented a comprehensive introduction to its 40-billion-parameter Vision-Language-Action (VLA) Foundation Model architecture, representing a fundamental breakthrough in autonomous driving development. The model introduces a unified architecture that integrates perception, reasoning, and action, enabling systems not only to drive, but to understand and evaluate their own decision-making in real time.

DeepRoute.ai has already achieved significant commercial success, having delivered its advanced autonomous driving systems across more than 250,000 production vehicles. In October 2025, DeepRoute.ai captured nearly 40% market share among third-party suppliers in the high-level autonomous driving segment for a single month. Building on this momentum and fueled by the continuous evolution of its Foundation Model, the company is targeting deployment of one million vehicles equipped with its advanced driving solutions by the end of 2026.

Breaking the Bottleneck: From Days to Hours

Autonomous driving development has long been hampered by the inefficiencies of traditional "data closed-loop" workflows. In conventional systems, data must be manually collected, reviewed, annotated, and retrained—a process that typically requires more than five days per iteration. Meanwhile, companies accumulate vast volumes of raw driving data, most consisting of routine scenarios that offer limited training value and can even degrade model performance.

"At its core, autonomous driving is a scaling problem," said Tongyi Cao, CTO of DeepRoute.ai. "While the industry has made significant progress, true large-scale deployment remains elusive because traditional execution paths are flawed. The bottleneck is no longer about acquiring data; it is about how efficiently a system can filter out the noise and convert massive amounts of raw data into high-value training samples."

DeepRoute.ai's solution: compress the data processing cycle from over five days to approximately 12 hours through intelligent automation.

One Model, Three Roles: Driver, Analyst, and Critic

The 40B VLA Foundation Model performs three complementary functions simultaneously:

The Driver – Executes real-time driving actions based on visual inputs

The Analyst – Identifies critical driving events and explains decisions through causal reasoning

The Critic – Evaluates trajectories for safety, comfort, and human-like behavior

"Our solution to the industry's scaling bottleneck is a unified, 40-billion parameter Vision-Language-Action Foundation Model," Cao explained. "This model goes beyond basic vehicle control. It possesses the capability to analyze data and evaluate driving behavior. Simply put, this model serves not only as the 'driver,' but simultaneously as the 'analyst' and the 'critic.'"

By embedding these capabilities within a single foundation model, DeepRoute.ai has automated large portions of the data pipeline. The system autonomously identifies high-value events such as near-misses and rare scenarios, performs root-cause analysis, and generates reasoning annotations, all without manual intervention.

A Self-Evolving Data Flywheel

The architecture enables a self-reinforcing development cycle where improvements in driving performance directly enhance the system's ability to process and curate its own training data.

"Traditional data closed loops are highly dependent on manual human processes, which severely limits iteration speed," said Cao. "By leveraging our Foundation Model, we have entirely reconstructed this workflow. The model autonomously handles data mining, reason diagnosis, and behavior scoring. Every single iteration of this workflow compounds directly into a measurable enhancement of our AI capabilities."

This self-evolving flywheel accelerates capability growth while dramatically reducing reliance on manual labeling.

Scale and Momentum: 250K to 1M Vehicles

"By the end of 2025, we successfully delivered over 250,000 mass-produced vehicles equipped with DeepRoute.ai's autonomous driving systems," Cao said. "The Foundation Model serves as the core cornerstone for DeepRoute.ai's next-generation autonomous driving assistance and functions as a fundamental AI framework for the physical world. This unified architecture enables the system to go beyond mere execution; it understands complex traffic environments, explains the underlying logic of its decisions, and evaluates driving behaviors. This evolution provides its autonomous driving systems with more comprehensive cognitive and decision-making capabilities."

Through its presentation at GTC 2026, DeepRoute.ai demonstrated how its 40B Vision-Language-Action Foundation Model architecture is accelerating the path to scalable, safe autonomous driving through continuous, data-driven learning and rapid iteration cycles.

By PR Newswire

DeepRoute.ai

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DeepRoute.ai autonomous driving

Related Contents

Pony.ai Europe Secures Luxembourg Robotaxi Testing Permit

Pony.ai Europe Secures Luxembourg Robotaxi Testing Permit

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

RoboSense showcases lidar ecosystem partnerships at GTC 2026

RoboSense showcases lidar ecosystem partnerships at GTC 2026

SHEIN report shows Gen Z planning festival outfits earlier

SHEIN report shows Gen Z planning festival outfits earlier

Innorna receives FDA clearance for mRNA metabolic disease trial

Innorna receives FDA clearance for mRNA metabolic disease trial

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020