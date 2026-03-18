Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Avex partners with Bruno Mars on global music publishing

March 18, 2026 | 13:32
(0) user say
The Japanese entertainment company secured administration rights for the American artist's songwriting catalog across international markets.

LOS ANGELES and TOKYO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex Music Group today announced a global music publishing administration partnership with 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars. Under the agreement, Avex Music Group will serve as the exclusive global music publishing administrator for music written by Mars during the term of the deal which will commence upon the completion of his current deal with BMG/Warner Chappell.

"Bruno Mars is one of the most culturally impactful songwriters of his generation," said Katsumi Kuroiwa, CEO of Avex Inc. "We are honored to partner with him and support his future works through this global publishing relationship."

Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Bruno to Avex and look forward to supporting his incredible songs."

By PR Newswire

Avex Music Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Avex Bruno Mars

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

RoboSense showcases lidar ecosystem partnerships at GTC 2026

RoboSense showcases lidar ecosystem partnerships at GTC 2026

SHEIN report shows Gen Z planning festival outfits earlier

SHEIN report shows Gen Z planning festival outfits earlier

Innorna receives FDA clearance for mRNA metabolic disease trial

Innorna receives FDA clearance for mRNA metabolic disease trial

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

ODA prioritises high-impact transformative projects

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

Virtual IT Group launches zero trust security for mid-market firms

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

U Power completes 30 battery-swap trucks for Thailand pilot

Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

Metabolon partners with Fox Foundation on Parkinson's research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020