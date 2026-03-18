Avex partners with Bruno Mars on global music publishing

LOS ANGELES and TOKYO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex Music Group today announced a global music publishing administration partnership with 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars. Under the agreement, Avex Music Group will serve as the exclusive global music publishing administrator for music written by Mars during the term of the deal which will commence upon the completion of his current deal with BMG/Warner Chappell.

"Bruno Mars is one of the most culturally impactful songwriters of his generation," said Katsumi Kuroiwa, CEO of Avex Inc. "We are honored to partner with him and support his future works through this global publishing relationship."

Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Bruno to Avex and look forward to supporting his incredible songs."