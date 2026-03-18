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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Baidu files annual report with US securities regulators

March 18, 2026 | 15:28
(0) user say
The Chinese technology company submitted its comprehensive financial and operational disclosure to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BEIJING, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2026 (the "Form 20-F"). The Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of the Form 20-F containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, Baidu, Inc., Baidu Campus, No. 10 Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People's Republic of China.

The Company also published an annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Hong Kong Annual Report") today pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEx"). The Hong Kong Annual Report contains substantially the same information as set forth in the Form 20-F and can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com as well as the HKEx's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

By PR Newswire

Baidu, Inc.

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