Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Meiwu Technology announces $14 million direct offering

March 18, 2026 | 15:36
(0) user say
The company disclosed a registered equity sale to institutional investors raising capital for corporate purposes.

SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiwu Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW) (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 6,999,996 of the Company's ordinary shares, no par value each (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $2.00 per share in a registered direct offering.

The Company also agreed to issue to the same investors warrants (the "Warrants") to purchase up to 6,999,996 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $2.00 per share. The Warrants will have a 1-year term from the date of issuance.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of this offering are expected to be approximately $14 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about March 18, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.

The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-292111) previously filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on February 24, 2026. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying base prospectus will be filed by the Company and, upon filing, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

By PR Newswire

Meiwu Technology Co Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Meiwu Technology Registered direct offering Aggregate Gross Proceeds

Related Contents

Boqii raises $4.2 M in direct share placement

Boqii raises $4.2 M in direct share placement

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Jet AirWerks and Stratton Aviation partner on engine teardowns

Jet AirWerks and Stratton Aviation partner on engine teardowns

Co-PSMA prostate imaging data presented at EAU congress

Co-PSMA prostate imaging data presented at EAU congress

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

Vietnam ranks as third-largest coffee and tea market in Southeast Asia

Vietnam ranks as third-largest coffee and tea market in Southeast Asia

Jet AirWerks and Stratton Aviation partner on engine teardowns

Jet AirWerks and Stratton Aviation partner on engine teardowns

Co-PSMA prostate imaging data presented at EAU congress

Co-PSMA prostate imaging data presented at EAU congress

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020