RSL Group elevates ready-built factory construction for lease

Dao The Anh, chairman of RSL Group

The trend of investment relocation is a key driver for the robust growth of industrial real estate in Vietnam, particularly in the ready-built factory segment, a strategic pillar of the market. This trend is driven by businesses seeking stable environments to mitigate risks associated with tariffs and political uncertainties. Experts highlight the "China +1" strategy, diversifying production locations, as a primary motivator, alongside the influx of international firms in export, logistics, and food and beverage production.

Businesses are boosting their investment in this segment to capitalise on the shift of production away from China. Many investment funds have already succeeded in this market and are expanding to seize new opportunities.

RSL Group has observed a clear trend of production relocation from Chinese-speaking regions like China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong to Vietnam. Most of these businesses are small- and medium-sized enterprises aiming to minimise investment time and costs. As a result, they are drawn to multi-functional, ready-built factory models.

Ready-built factories are pre-designed and constructed, ready for immediate lease or purchase without requiring initial construction investment. Equipped with essential amenities like electricity, water, lighting, security, and infrastructure, these factories offer significant time and cost savings, making them an optimal choice for investors.

Amid rapidly shifting global supply chains, ready-built factories demonstrate clear advantages. Leasing such facilities can save businesses several months or even years compared to the traditional process of purchasing land, securing permits, designing, and building. Businesses can reduce implementation time by 12 to 18 times, aligning with fast-paced global supply chain dynamics.

In addition, manufacturers benefit from flexibility in choosing factory sizes and project durations. Professional management of these facilities streamlines legal procedures, further enhancing their appeal. Located in industrial parks with convenient transportation, ready-built factories facilitates efficient goods transport, critical for maintaining flexible and rapid supply chains.

These advantages make this facility model a strategic choice for industries requiring quick market entry, such as electronics, packaging, materials, medical equipment, or projects with short lifecycles of 3-5 years. Hence, occupancy rates in this segment are high, with rental prices rising despite increased supply. RSL Group's data, based on partner insights and investor interactions, shows a demand surge of over 50 per cent for ready-built factories since US President Donald Trump took office.

The ready-built factory segment is a key accelerator in the global supply chain race. Vietnam currently has about 11 million square metres of ready-built factory space, with an occupancy rate exceeding 85 per cent as of the second quarter of 2025. Leading regions include Ho Chi Minh City (3 million sq.m), Dong Nai (2.2 million sq.m), Bac Ninh (1.6 million sq.m), and Haiphong (2.2 million sq.m).

The southern region maintains stable demand, with approximately 260,000 sq. m of warehouse and factory space absorbed in the second quarter of 2025, up 6 per cent from the second half of 2024, approaching the previous year's total absorption. This reflects a focus on speed, flexibility, and scalability, particularly in electronics, assembly, and packaging, where businesses prioritise rapid market entry and reduced initial costs.

In the northern region, ready-built factory supply is growing in industrial hubs like Haiphong, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, and Thai Binh. The supply is abundant and expanding, with major players like Capital Land at Amata Song Khoai Industrial Park, Core5, SLP, and Vietnam Industrial Park contributing to growth.

Dao The Anh, chairman of RSL Group, said, "Businesses choose ready-built factories prioritise specific criteria. The electronics component sector favours multi-story factories to optimise space and enhance operational cohesion. These vertical factories, similar to office buildings, save land and boost production efficiency amid limited land availability. Despite higher costs, they offer modern amenities like lifts, security systems, and quality working conditions, supporting scalability. In the contrast, industries like mechanics, spare parts, and consumer goods prefer single-story factories with high load-bearing capacity."

Suitable sectors for ready-built factories for leasing also vary by region. Electronics component, charger, circuit board, and USB production projects concentrate in Bac Ninh and Ha Nam, while mechanical, can manufacturing, automotive parts, and household goods production target Thai Binh, Hai Duong, and Hung Yen.

RSL Group forecasts that the newly merged Ninh Binh province (including Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, and Ninh Binh) will emerge as a new investment magnet as land in traditional industrial hubs becomes scarce. This is evident in the growing number of electronics and component investors flocking to IPs like Kim Bang 1, attracting major players such as SpaceX vendors like Wistron NeWeb. This presents a prime opportunity for ready-built factories for leasing providers.

As a player in Vietnam's industrial real estate investment consulting and promotion, RSL Group is driving this trend with a focus on in-depth development. Starting as an investment consulting firm, the group is building a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing ready-built factories, logistics warehouses, integrated warehouse-factory models, and built-to-suit solutions.

The customer-designed, ready-built factory concept for RSL Group's customers

RSL supports investors in accessing suitable projects through its extensive network and strong relationships with IP developers nationally. Its diverse inventory meets various needs, from ready-built factories for leasing to renting infrastructure for custom construction.

Built-to-suit factories allow businesses to customise space, structure, and amenities, though they require more time and cost than ready-built options. This model suits clients with specific needs and long-term lease contracts of 7-10 years.

RSL's core strength lies in turning customer-designed factory concepts into reality with competitive costs and delivery within 6-8 months. The company provides end-to-end solutions, handling procedures like investment licensing, fire safety, construction, and environmental assessments. Its primary clients are businesses with investments under $100 million, mainly from regions such as Taiwan, China, Finland, and the US, particularly those with a strong presence in electronic circuit boards and chips.

RSL positions itself as a “solution provider”, focusing on tailored services rather than following market trends. Its young, professional, and dedicated team earned strong investor trust. Most new clients come through referrals from existing partners, and RSL is trusted by IP developers to handle deposits and negotiate land and factory deals directly at its offices.

To maintain this trust, RSL continuously enhances its services and employee expertise through in-depth training with reputable instructors. An outstanding RSL salesperson is defined by professional knowledge, dedication, and the ability to convey value to clients. Over nearly four years, RSL has facilitated nearly 300 projects for domestic and international businesses, with total investments approaching $4 billion, significantly transforming Vietnam's industrial landscape.

With a vision to lead Vietnam's industrial real estate services sector, RSL Group relentlessly innovates, offering unique solutions to deliver absolute satisfaction to its clients.

