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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Anycubic opens presale for Photon P1 Max 3D printer

July 23, 2026 | 14:18
(0) user say
Anycubic opened presale for the Photon P1 Max, a large-format resin 3D printer combining an 18.3-litre build volume, intelligent automation and support for high-viscosity resins, targeting studios and small-batch production.

SHENZHEN, China, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic today announced the presale of Photon P1 Max, a large-format resin 3D printer for advanced users, studios, and small-batch production. Combining an 18.3L build volume, intelligent automation, and support for high-viscosity resins, Photon P1 Max is designed for large prototypes, detailed models, and production runs. Presale pricing starts at $849.

Anycubic Opens Presale for Photon P1 Max, an 18.3L Large-Format Resin 3D Printer
Photon P1 Max, an 18.3L Large-Format Resin 3D Printer

Large Prints with Consistent Detail

Photon P1 Max offers an 18.3L build volume for printing large models or multiple parts in a single job. A 14-inch 12K monochrome LCD delivers fine details, while more than 92% light uniformity helps maintain consistent exposure across the entire build area.

To improve printing consistency, the machine uses a precision-ground steel build plate and a rigid screen mounting structure. The enclosed design also blocks more than 99.99% of ambient UVA light to reduce unintended resin curing.

Built for Long Print Jobs

A C7-grade ball screw, linear guide rails, and the new LighTurbo 4.0 light engine work together to maintain stable motion and consistent light output throughout long print jobs. The motion system delivers repeat positioning accuracy of ±0.01 mm.

Wave Release Technology reduces release force by more than 60% compared with standard NFEP films, making large prints easier to separate from the release film.

Intelligent Printing Assistance

Photon P1 Max ships factory calibrated and includes Intelligent Leveling System 3.0, which checks bed leveling before each print and displays real-time force values for manual adjustment when needed.

During printing, Dynamic Release 3.0 automatically adjusts lift height and speed based on release force, while Dynamic Light-Off Compensation 3.0 optimizes light-off time according to resin flow conditions.

An integrated AI inspection system monitors build plate installation, bottom-layer separation, resin level, and resin residue. AI detection is disabled by default and displays a recording notification when enabled.

Ready for High-Viscosity Resins

Photon P1 Max supports resins with viscosities of up to 8000 cps and includes preset profiles for Anycubic resin materials.

A 1,900 ml temperature-controlled resin vat maintains temperatures of up to 35°C during printing, helping keep resin performance consistent throughout long jobs. The capacity is sufficient to complete a single 300 mm model without refilling.

Simplified Daily Operation

Several updates make daily operation easier, including quick-release build plate and resin vat, a tool-free removable exposure screen, a resin drip hanger, and an improved pouring spout for cleaner resin handling. The hinged lid stays open at any angle beyond 45°, and operating noise remains at or below 45 dB. AirPure 2.0 is available as an optional accessory for odor control.

Presale Pricing and Availability

Photon P1 Max enters presale on July 22 at 10:00 AM, with pricing available in three stages:

  • July 22 – August 3: $849 & 3 Exclusive Bonuses
  • August 4 – August 11: $899 & 3 Exclusive Bonuses
  • August 12 – August 31: $959 & 3 Exclusive Bonuses

Complimentary gifts will no longer be available after Sep 1st. More information and presale ordering are available at Anycubic official store.

By PR Newswire

ANYCUBIC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Anycubic Photon P1 Max 3D printer Largeformat resin 3D printer Advanced users

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