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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lorikeet names Jerry Brooner Chief Revenue Officer

July 23, 2026 | 14:08
(0) user say
Lorikeet named Jerry Brooner, a former Dropbox, SAP and Decagon go-to-market leader, as Chief Revenue Officer to scale its AI concierge platform across fintech, healthcare and insurance sectors.

SYDNEY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorikeet, the AI concierge platform for complex, regulated businesses, today announced that Jerry Brooner has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. Brooner will lead Lorikeet's sales, marketing, forward-deployed engineering, and partnerships teams as the company expands across fintech, healthcare, and insurance.

Companies in high-stakes categories use Lorikeet to resolve complex cases end to end, accurately and within their regulatory guardrails. When a user asks why an account is frozen or whether a claim is covered, the answer has to be right the first time. Most AI support tools are measured on deflection; Lorikeet is measured on resolution.

"Our customers trust Lorikeet with the cases where a wrong answer has real consequences. Jerry has spent his career selling to buyers who are embracing the risk and reward of transformative technology, and he starts with a focus on their needs, not our pitch," said Steve Hind, Lorikeet cofounder and CEO.

Brooner brings more than two decades of enterprise go-to-market leadership. He built Dropbox's strategic enterprise business in North America from two people to over 250 and roughly $175 million in revenue, and led the Americas through its IPO. He was CRO of Scout RFP through its acquisition by Workday, President of Global Field Operations at Enable through 20x growth from Series A to Series E, and spent a decade at SAP selling to the world's largest regulated enterprises.

"Lorikeet stood out because the product holds up in the hardest support environments, the regulated ones where the answer has to be right. My job is to bring it to many more of those teams, and I'm looking forward to building that here," said Brooner.

Learn more at lorikeetcx.ai.

By PR Newswire

Lorikeet

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TagTag:
Lorikeet Jerry Brooner Lorikeet Names Chief Revenue Officer

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