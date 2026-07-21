MATRADE: 500 buyers from 55 economies confirm for MIHAS

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 July 2026 - The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) invites Malaysian companies to seize new global business opportunities by registering for its flagship International Sourcing Programme (INSP) at the upcoming 22nd Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur from 23 to 26 September 2026.

Agricultural Produce;

Apparel, Garments and Accessories;

Beverages;

Education;

Fashion Accessories and Textiles;

Footwear;

Franchise;

Gifts, Souvenirs and Jewellery;

Gloves;

Islamic Financial Services;

Information and Communication Technology;

Logistics;

Machinery and Equipment;

Packaging and Containers;

Palm Oil Products;

Pet Products;

Pharmaceuticals;

Toiletries and Cosmetics; and

Prepared Food.

Building on the strong momentum of INSP MIHAS 2025, which generated RM3.63 billion in sales, this year's edition is seeing strong international buyer interest, reinforcing MIHAS' position as a leading global halal trade platform. INSP MIHAS 2026 features key products and services categories including:Beyond the conventional halal food and beverage segment, this year's edition is also seeing growing interest in services sectors.INSP MIHAS connects pre-qualified international buyers with Malaysian halal product and service exporters through pre-arranged one-on-one business meetings across key halal sectors. As buyer meeting slots are limited and allocated through a structured matching process, Malaysian companies are strongly encouraged to register early via the online portal.According to MATRADE's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Abu Bakar Yusof, "Since the inception of MIHAS in 2004, the International Sourcing Programme (INSP) has generated over RM20.62 billion in export sales for Malaysian companies, with the participation of nearly 8,000 international buyers, benefiting 10,600 Malaysian sellers through 67,200 structured business meetings.For this year, we are targeting the participation of approximately 300 buyers, of which 50 are premium buyers, reflecting our commitment to attracting high-quality decision-makers and creating greater business opportunities for Malaysian companies. We are also targeting RM2 billion in export sales under the INSP component for MIHAS 2026. To date, we have received interest from more than 500 international buyers across 55 economies, and we encourage Malaysian companies to register early to maximise their business matching opportunities."MIHAS 2026 is expected to generate total sales of RM4.50 billion, including export sales from the INSP. "As it stands, 15% of the interested buyers comprise returning buyers, demonstrating sustained confidence in Malaysian exporters and the compelling value proposition they continue to offer in global markets," he added. This year's INSP has attracted buyers from 55 different economies.Malaysian exporters can register through the INSP MIHAS online portal and MADANI Digital Trade Platform (MDTP) before 31st July 2026 and take advantage of one of MIHAS' most impactful business matching initiatives.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

For more information, please contact:



Aninawati Saleh



Head of Corporate Communication

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

Tel (Direct) : 03 - 6207 7077 (7826)

Email : communication@matrade.gov.my