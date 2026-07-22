Gene Solutions' SPOT-MAS wins FDA Breakthrough Device status

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 July 2026 - Gene Solutions – a global biotechnology company advancing accessible genomic solutions for cancer detection and precision oncology, announced that SPOT-MAS 10 has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This designation marks an important regulatory milestone for Gene Solutions and reflects the continued progress of SPOT-MAS as an AI-powered, multi-omic platform for early cancer detection.

SPOT-MAS Multi-Cancer Screening Test Receives U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

The proposed indications for use describe SPOT-MAS 10 as a qualitative in vitro diagnostic test performed on plasma derived from a single direct-draw venous whole blood specimen. The test analyzes circulating cell-free DNA methylation and fragmentomic signatures using a machine-learning-based algorithm to detect a cancer-associated signal. It is intended for use as an adjunctive screening test in asymptomatic adults aged 40 years and older to assist in detecting cancers within the scope of the assay. These include five common cancers — breast, lung, liver, colorectal and gastric cancers — and five aggressive, less common cancers that currently lack standard screening methods — ovarian, pancreatic, esophageal, endometrial and head & neck cancers.SPOT-MAS has been developed through years of rigorous scientific research and clinical development. In March 2025, SPOT-MAS became the first multi-cancer screening blood test in Asia to complete a large prospective cohort validation, with the K-DETEK study evaluating more than 9,000 asymptomatic participants and demonstrating strong performance, including high specificity and the ability to identify cancer-associated signals across multiple cancer types.Since then, SPOT-MAS has been used in more than 100,000 individuals in real-world practice, with consistent performance observed beyond controlled study settings. Real-world data were presented at ESMO Asia 2025 and were featured at ASCO Breakthrough 2026 in Singapore.The platform is built on a multi-omic approach— integrating genetics, epigenetics, and fragmentomics — together with AI-driven analysis, large-scale prospective validation, growing real-world evidence and focus on cancer types with high clinical relevance in the regions where the test is deployed.For the United States, Breakthrough Device Designation provides Gene Solutions with a prioritized channel of engagement with the FDA as the company advances its U.S. development and validation plans.Looking ahead, Gene Solutions will continue to collaborate with academic, clinical, laboratory, commercial and strategic partners to support responsible adoption of SPOT-MAS in accordance with local regulations, clinical guidelines and best practices.Important Regulatory Notice: SPOT-MAS 10 has received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. Breakthrough Device Designation is not FDA approval, clearance or marketing authorization. The device remains subject to applicable FDA regulatory review requirements, and the designation does not guarantee future FDA approval, clearance or authorization.For more information, visit https://spotmas.com.hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.