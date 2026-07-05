PSA Vietnam to develop container berths at Lach Huyen Port in Haiphong

Photo: baodautu.vn

PSA Vietnam is a subsidiary of PSA International, a leading global port operator. The investment, with an annual handling capacity of 4.5 million TEUs, reinforces PSA’s Node to Network strategy, which aims to create greater resilience, connectivity and value across its global network of ports and supply chain ecosystems.

This joint venture will develop into a major hub by establishing a strategic gateway presence in North Vietnam. PSA will strengthen connectivity to key international markets through established and emerging trade lanes across the regions and around the world. This will further reinforce Vietnam’s role as a strategic gateway into global trade flows.

The development also complements PSA’s existing projects in North Vietnam, including its inland container depot facilities in Bac Ninh. Together with the new deep-sea terminal at Lach Huyen, these facilities will form an integrated logistics ecosystem that seamlessly connects inland cargo hubs with global shipping networks. This enhanced connectivity will enable PSA to provide end-to-end multimodal logistics solutions and deliver greater value to cargo owners, logistics service providers and shipping lines.

Development of the first two berths is scheduled to start at the end of 2026 and is expected to be completed in 2028. The remaining two berths will be developed in a subsequent phase, with full completion targeted by 2035.

Nelson Quek, regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, said, “Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and rapidly growing economies and this project reflects PSA’s long-term commitment to the market. By adding a strategic deep-sea hub at Lach Huyen to our existing network, we are strengthening our Node to Network strategy and enhancing connectivity across regional and global supply chains. Together with LHF, we look forward to building a resilient, future-ready hub that creates long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Nguyen Vinh Hau, general director of LHF, said, “The development of Lach Huyen Port is an important milestone in our vision to establish Northern Vietnam as a leading logistics and industrial gateway in Asia."

"Through our partnership with PSA, we are combining global port expertise with deep local market knowledge and the advantages of Haiphong City’s Free Trade Zone to develop world-class infrastructure that will support future trade growth, attract investment, and strengthen Vietnam’s role in global supply chains. We look forward to building an efficient and sustainable gateway that serves the needs of businesses for decades to come."

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