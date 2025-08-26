POP MART palace opens on Chao Phraya

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - ICONSIAM, the global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, is once again redefining the retail and lifestyle landscapes, partnering with POP MART to create a new phenomenon along the Chao Phraya River — the newest POP MART GLOBAL LANDMARK STORE in Thailand and the world. Opening its doors on 8 August 2025, the store spans over 760 square meters on ICONSIAM's 7th floor. Nestled in the breathtaking riverfront setting, it stands as a global hub of imagination, perfectly blending cutting-edge design with the rich charm of Thai culture. This landmark reaffirms its status as a Global Experiential Destination, delivering world-class experiences and captivating pop culture and art toy enthusiasts from around the world.

A New Global Landmark for Art Toy LoversThe design of the "POP MART GLOBAL LANDMARK STORE" has been conceived as a Window to the Fantasy, inviting visitors from around the world to step into the universe of POP MART in a way never experienced before. Spanning over 760 square meters, the space seamlessly blends Thai art and culture, modernity, and fantasy. It is the first Global Landmark Store to adopt an interior design concept deeply rooted in three distinctive aspects of Thainess: Water Culture, Traditional Thai Architecture, and Inclusiveness, under the brand philosophy of "Light up Passion and Bring Joy." The entire space is designed with curves and circular forms, creating a sense of free-flowing movement, openness, and transparency, enriched by the interplay of light and reflective surfaces that flow endlessly — a design inspired by the Chao Phraya River, symbolizing both gentleness and strength, as well as Thailand's charm and cultural diversity.Another key highlight is the MOLLY: Thailand Landmark Store Limited Big Figure, a towering sculpture over four meters tall that stands proudly to welcome fans. Inspired by the travels of artist Kenny Wong, creator of the MOLLY character, the piece depicts MOLLY in an exquisitely elegant traditional Thai Chakkri dress, adorned with an intricately crafted royal headpiece topped with a fledgling bird — symbolizing new beginnings and hope. She is shown riding an elephant, a cherished symbol of Thailand. Surrounding her are many other iconic and beloved POP MART characters, warmly greeting every visitor who steps into the store. Fans can also discover a host of exclusive collections and limited editions available only at ICONSIAM, alongside iconic POP MART characters displayed throughout the store.World's First POP MART Café Outside ChinaAdding to the excitement, ICONSIAM introduces the world's first POP MART Café outside of China. Each menu item is inspired by the brand's beloved IP characters, offering a playful culinary experience that is as Instagram-worthy as it is delicious.A special VIP Zone has also been created for exclusive occasions, featuring a signature Cotton Berry scent — a whimsical blend of cotton candy and wild berries, inspired by LABUBU Macaron. This delicate, sparkling fragrance is designed to evoke cherished childhood memories and create magical moments for every guest.ICONSIAM Solidifies Its Status as a Global LandmarkA visionary joint venture between Siam Piwat, Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), and Magnolia Quality Development (MQDC), ICONSIAM is one of Thailand's most celebrated achievements — where The Best of Thailand meets The Best of the World. Seamlessly blending art, heritage, innovation, and world-class architecture, it offers a retail and cultural experience unlike any other, setting new benchmarks for the future of global destinations.Recognizing this unparalleled stature, POP MART's decision to debut its most visually spectacular store in the world at ICONSIAM underscores the landmark's unmatched reputation as a trusted partner for the world's leading brands. With its unrivaled riverside location, awe-inspiring design, and ability to unite retail, culture, and tourism, ICONSIAM continues to redefine what it means to be a must-visit destination for travelers worldwide.Now open on the banks of Thailand's legendary Chao Phraya River, the POP MART GLOBAL LANDMARK STORE at ICONSIAM invites visitors to step into a vibrant world of creativity, joy, and imagination.

