Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P 2025: One Monitor, Two Game Modes Launched

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2025Philips Monitors launches the Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P, a next-gen premium gaming monitor equipped with Dual Mode, a cutting-edge technology that allows users to switch between 4K UHD at 240Hz and FHD at 480Hz, making it the perfect choice for gamers seeking both flawless high-speed performance and luxuriously immersive graphics.Key featuresSpeed or Sharpness... Why not both?Thanks to its groundbreaking Dual Mode, the Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P brings a whole new dimension to the gaming experience. Gamers can toggle effortlessly between the crisp clarity of UltraClear 4K 3840 x 2160 @240Hz and the buttery smooth gameplay of 1920 x 1080 @480Hz, unlocking maximum performance in all types of games. Whether they're seeking explosive speed or superior visual depth, gamers can now enjoy the best of both worlds.Designed with gamers in mindThe Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P offers gamers of every stripe a vast array of features designed to make their gaming sessions unforgettable. With 480Hz refresh rates and 0.5 ms Smart MBR ultra-fast responsive time, gameplay is always as smooth as silk even in the fastest, most intense scenarios. And this monitor's visual performance is every bit as good as its speed: UltraClear 4K UHD resolution delivers stunning definition, further enhanced by exceptional color depth and accuracy. Supporting an impressive 95% DCI-P3 and 120% sRGB color gamut, and certified by VESA DisplayHDR 400, this monitor renders vibrant, cinematic visuals with breathtaking realism.For console gamers, Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P offers full support for DP 2.1, enabling UHD resolution at 240Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay on the latest-generation consoles. Whether you're playing on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you'll experience high frame rates and crystal-clear visuals optimized for immersive console gaming.The Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P is also equipped with a multitude of game-boosting technologies that ensure every gaming session is both exhilarating and satisfying. Stark ShadowBoost gets the most out of dark scenes, offering better texture and saturation to expose enemies more easily. Smart Crosshair changes the color of the crosshair according to the background color, increasing accuracy when shooting, while Smart Sniper allows users to zoom in on multiple targets at once, helping gamers improve precision during complex scenes. And as if this weren't enough, Evnia Precision Center allows users to truly fine-tune their gaming experience to reflect their personal taste via a range of powerful, innovative, easy-to-use options.The Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P offers a variety of features designed for users' comfort and convenience. LowBlue mode and Flicker-Free technology guard against eye strain; an adjustable SmartErgoBase that can be tilted and swiveled to the ideal position. Moreover, users can enjoy active dual connection and view with MultiView technology, so to work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously.Finally, in keeping with Evnia's forward-thinking values, the monitor's chassis is made of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic, and its base contains 35% recycled materials— reflecting Evnia's commitment to environment.For more information about the Philips Evnia 27M2N5800P visit [Philips monitor website].https://www.philips.com/c-cs/global-country-selector.html

