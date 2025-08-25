Corporate

Worldgate renames to VSING, dives into gaming

August 25, 2025 | 10:20
(0) user say
When shareholders OK’d the switch, esports arenas buzzed—inside the pivot from property giant to joystick empire.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - Worldgate Global Logistics Ltd ("Worldgate" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; HKEx: 8292) proposes to change the name of the Company to "VSING Limited", in order to establish a new corporate image and identity, as well as to better reflect the business focus and strategic direction of future development of the Company's interactive entertainment business. The Board of Directors believe that the proposed name change will not affect the Group's business nature, daily business operations and its financial position. The proposed change of name is conditional upon the passing of a special resolution by the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting.

VSING Central, the first VSING venue with a pioneering four-sided immersive karaoke stage, redefining live entertainment with 360-degree "surround visual" experiences

As part of the Group's dedication to expanding VSING's footprint, its brand new VSING Central flagship store has officially commenced operations on 20th August in Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong's prime nighttime entertainment district. Featuring VSING's first pioneering four-sided immersive karaoke stage, the flagship store serves as a strategic platform to revitalise the city's nightlife and live performance culture, as well as to showcase the future of live and interactive entertainment worldwide.

As the Group's flagship showroom, VSING Central presents a four-sided center stage surrounded by giant LED screens on the ceiling, walls, and stage fascia, creating a 360-degree "surround visual" experience that immerse both performers and audiences in stunning, real-time visuals. This is further elevated by multi-directional stage effects designed to synchronise with performances, producing a concert-like atmosphere normally reserved for arena tours. The venue doubles as a professional-grade platform for mini concerts, live showcases, private performance, and even international and nationwide tournaments, giving rising talents the opportunity to perform in a premium setting.

Steve Ngu, Chairman of Worldgate, says, "We are dedicated to proactively expanding its local and global presence. The opening of VSING Central represents the ideal deployment model of a VSING-powered venue, demonstrating the cutting-edge integration of hardware, software, and live entertainment production to the world. It also reaffirms our commitment to provide everyone with a unique stage to confidently showcase their talents and have their voices heard worldwide. By bringing like-minded individuals together, our innovative technology fosters genuine human connections."

Prior to the opening of VSING Central, the Group has recently formed a strategic alliance with two prominent subsidiaries of GENDA Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 9166.JP), Japan's leading publicly listed entertainment conglomerate, and established its first flagship store, VSING Shibuya, in the vibrant heart of Tokyo's Shibuya district earlier this month. Looking ahead, VSING plans to expand at least 10 new stores a month, with a goal of reaching 100 locations globally and reaching 500,000 users by the end of this year.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Worldgate Global Logistics Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Worldgate VSING gaming GrandOpening

