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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Petrolimex and GGenTec implement waste-to-sustainable energy venture

April 06, 2026 | 12:50
(0) user say
On April 2, Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) and South Korea’s GGenTec signed an MoU on cooperation to deploy a waste-to-sustainable energy venture.
Petrolimex and GGenTec implement waste-to-sustainable energy venture

This event marks a significant step in Petrolimex's energy transition journey, while contributing to diversifying supply sources.

As energy transition accelerates globally, Vietnam commits to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. In this context, Petrolimex reaffirms its role as an industry leader in developing energy. The group has implemented a slew of solutions, including processing recycled oil from waste oil, waste plastics, and waste rubber, contributing to diversifying supply and pursuing sustainable development.

Under the MoU, Petrolimex and GGenTec will cooperate in researching and investing in a plant to produce recycled oil from waste oil, waste plastics, and waste rubber. The venture aims to build a closed-loop value chain from waste collection and recycling to the production and distribution of recycled oil.

While Petrolimex boasts warehousing infrastructure, logistics systems, and a nationwide distribution network, GGenTec provides investment expertise and advanced technology in the biofuels and renewable energy sectors.

Pham Van Thanh, chairman of Petrolimex, said, “Petrolimex aims to become Vietnam's leading energy group in green, clean, and high-quality fuel products. The tie-up not only marks the beginning of the partnership between two energy companies but also reflects a shared commitment to the environment and the future of the country.”

In the same vein, Lee Hope, chairman of GGenTec, said, “GGenTec is committed to developing innovative solutions to convert waste into sustainable energy. We look forward to bringing this technology to Vietnam. The MoU underscores the mutual commitment of two sides to create a future based on collaboration and technology.”

Petrolimex fuels Vietjet’s first sustainable flights in Vietnam Petrolimex fuels Vietjet’s first sustainable flights in Vietnam

Vietjet has taken a landmark step in Vietnam’s aviation sector by becoming the first carrier to operate flights using locally produced sustainable aviation fuel.
Vietnam cuts petrol tax to stabilise market Vietnam cuts petrol tax to stabilise market

Vietnam has temporarily cut its environmental protection tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel to zero, as the government moves to stabilise the domestic fuel market and safeguard energy security.
Rising fuel costs disrupt flight plans, squeeze airline earnings Rising fuel costs disrupt flight plans, squeeze airline earnings

Airlines are scaling back routes to offset surging fuel costs, as rising expenses begin to erode profitability despite solid passenger growth, reflected in mixed Q1/2026 financial results across the sector.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
petrolimex GGenTec Biofuel net zero waste to sustainable energy recycled oil

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