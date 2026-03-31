PERSOL launches unified outsourcing brand in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 – PERSOL, Asia Pacific's leading HR solutions provider, today announced the official launch of PERSOL Outsourcing. This strategic rebranding brings together the collective strengths of P-Serv and EVO, creating a unified, future-ready outsourcing brand designed to help businesses navigate an increasingly complex and tech-driven market.

Customer Experience: Supporting service delivery across all touchpoints, from customer service management to omnichannel contact centre operations and front-of-house operations.

Corporate Services: Streamline complex shared service operations through a comprehensive suite of solutions including Human Resource Advisory, Finance, Marketing, and Compliance. Services include the management of intricate administrative, facility, and regulatory requirements based on organisational needs and growth trajectories.

Technical: Driving digital transformation through engineering and IT infrastructure management. Capabilities span cloud operations, digital support, and platform management, leveraging AI implementation and automation to innovate and improve core business processes.

The rebranding of P-Serv and EVO as PERSOL Outsourcing marks a significant milestone in PERSOL APAC's regional growth strategy. By combining three decades of operational stability with digital capabilities, PERSOL Outsourcing is positioned to deliver tailored end-to-end solutions that integrate People, Process, and Technology."The launch of PERSOL Outsourcing reflects our commitment to scaling smarter and innovating faster for our clients," said Foo See Yang, Managing Director and Strategic Business Group Head, PERSOL APAC. "By unifying our business process design and technical expertise under one brand, we can deliver more comprehensive, scalable, and future-ready solutions to our clients in the region. The rebranding allows PERSOL APAC to better support clients' evolving needs in areas such as digital transformation, workforce optimisation, and operational resilience."Tailored Solutions for an Increasingly Complex LandscapePERSOL Outsourcing addresses the rising demand for agile delivery models in a regional Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market that is expected to reach US$147.06 billion by 2032. As regional enterprises increasingly seek partners who can navigate this rapid growth through specialised domain expertise, PERSOL Outsourcing will focus on delivering solutions across three core pillars:Effective immediately, P-Serv and EVO will operate under the PERSOL Outsourcing brand. The integration will allow clients to tap into an expanded suite of regional resources and digital innovations designed to drive greater operational efficiency.For more information, please visit https://www.persoloutsourcing.com/.

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