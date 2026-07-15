Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Paymentology partners with T2P on Thailand card issuing

July 15, 2026 | 09:53
(0) user say
Paymentology, a global issuer processor, formed a strategic partnership with Thai fintech T2P to expand access to modern card issuing capabilities and accelerate digital payment infrastructure across Thailand.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2026 - Paymentology, the leading global issuer processor, today announced a strategic partnership with Thailand-based fintech and payment technology provider T2P to expand access to modern card issuing capabilities and accelerate digital payment innovation across Thailand.

Through the partnership, T2P will leverage Paymentology's next-generation issuer processing platform to deliver scalable, secure and flexible card programmes for fintechs, financial institutions, corporates and enterprises looking to launch innovative payment solutions.

The collaboration strengthens T2P's growing payments ecosystem, enabling businesses to bring new prepaid, corporate and digital wallet-linked card programmes to market more quickly while benefiting from Paymentology's real-time processing capabilities, global expertise and highly configurable platform.

Thailand has become one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital payments markets. According to the Bank of Thailand, online payments increased by 13.5% year-on-year in 2025, reflecting growing adoption of digital wallets, QR payments, embedded finance and cashless payment experiences. As businesses look to capitalise on this shift, they increasingly need trusted technology partners that can reduce complexity and accelerate innovation.

By combining Paymentology's cloud-native issuer processing platform with T2P's local market expertise, the partnership will help organisations develop payment solutions that meet evolving consumer and business expectations while supporting Thailand's continued digital transformation.

Minh Ha Truong, Head of Growth APAC at Paymentology, said:"Thailand is one of the most exciting payments markets in Asia. As demand grows for embedded financial services and innovative card programmes, organisations need technology that allows them to launch quickly while remaining flexible enough to evolve with customer expectations.We're delighted to partner with T2P as they continue expanding their payment capabilities."

The partnership will initially support a broad range of use cases including:

  • Prepaid card programmes
  • Corporate and commercial payments
  • Employee spend management
  • Digital wallet-linked cards
  • Embedded finance solutions
  • Cross-border payment programmes supporting Thailand's thriving tourism sector

TaweechaiPureethip, Chief Executive Officer at T2P, said: "Our partnership with Paymentology is an important step in strengthening T2P's card and payment technology capabilities. Paymentology's modern issuer processing platform, real-time processing capabilities, flexibility and experience across markets give us confidence as we continue to develop reliable and scalable payment solutions for businesses in Thailand. Together, we aim to make it easier for organisations to bring practical, secure and flexible card-based payment programmes to market."

As payment services become increasingly embedded into everyday consumer journeys and business operations, the partnership positions both organisations to support the next generation of payment innovation while expanding access to more secure, reliable and practical payment tools for businesses and consumers across Thailand.

https://www.paymentology.com/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Paymentology

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Paymentology fintech and payment T2P Paymentology partners

Related Contents

Paymentology expands payment processing to Australia

Paymentology expands payment processing to Australia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

NCB introduces cross-border QR payments for international travellers in Vietnam

NCB introduces cross-border QR payments for international travellers in Vietnam

LORDNINE opens pre-registration for new server Helena

LORDNINE opens pre-registration for new server Helena

AI Account named best AI accounting platform in SE Asia

AI Account named best AI accounting platform in SE Asia

L'Occitane Malaysia's charity run raises RM50,000 for eye health

L'Occitane Malaysia's charity run raises RM50,000 for eye health

HKSTP's MEINONG ROBOT wins US$10,000 startup prize

HKSTP's MEINONG ROBOT wins US$10,000 startup prize

Aon: Asia Pacific transaction risk market matures

Aon: Asia Pacific transaction risk market matures

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ACV pushes to complete Long Thanh Airport phase one by September

ACV pushes to complete Long Thanh Airport phase one by September

Capital concentrated in later-stage startups, leaving funding gaps for early ventures

Capital concentrated in later-stage startups, leaving funding gaps for early ventures

Capital channel reform critical to Vietnam's next growth phase

Capital channel reform critical to Vietnam's next growth phase

Kelun-Biotech's Phase III lung cancer trial meets endpoint

Kelun-Biotech's Phase III lung cancer trial meets endpoint

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020