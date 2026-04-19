Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Paymentology expands payment processing to Australia

April 19, 2026 | 10:26
(0) user say
The global card issuing and processing platform entered the Australian market serving fintech clients and financial institutions.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2026 - Paymentology, the leading global issuer-processor, today announced its official entry into the Australian market, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.

With a proven track record of enabling banks, fintechs, and digital disruptors worldwide, Paymentology is bringing its advanced, cloud-native processing platform to support Australia's rapidly evolving payments ecosystem.At the heart of Paymentology's Australian launch is its local processing infrastructure, enabling seamless connectivity to domestic payment rails, real-time payment systems such as the New Payments Platform, and global card schemes. Paymentology is also working with Cuscal to support connectivity to Bank@Post (Australia Post's banking service) and EFTPOS, further strengthening its local infrastructure and supporting domestic transactions in Australia. This integration enables access to banking services via the Australia Post network, helping clients deliver more accessible and convenient payment experiences while supporting ongoing innovation in the market.

Australia's payments market is evolving rapidly, driven by digital adoption, embedded finance, and a new generation of fintechs and neobanks. With cash now making up less than 13% of retail transactions and mobile wallets accounting for around 45% of in-person payments, the market is well positioned for continued innovation and growth.

That momentum is also helping expand access to financial services. Across Australia and the wider region, fintechs and digital banks are increasingly serving SMEs, younger consumers, and other underserved segments. Paymentology enables them to build inclusive, accessible products that broaden financial participation.

Minh Ha Truong, Head of Growth APAC at Paymentology: "Australia is one of the most dynamic payments markets in the world, and a new generation of fintechs and embedded finance providers is redefining what customers expect from financial services. To succeed in that environment, they need infrastructure that won't slow innovation down or limit growth. By combining global scale with local expertise, we're helping businesses in Australia build, launch and scale with greater speed, flexibility and confidence."

Paymentology's expansion is further strengthened through its partnership with Constantinople, a modern banking platform designed to simplify the complexity of building and operating financial services. Together, the companies are enabling banks and fintechs to launch and scale card programmes with greater speed, flexibility, and operational efficiency, accelerating time-to-market while reducing the burden of legacy infrastructure.

Launching a payment product, however, is only the starting point. Paymentology is designed to sustain momentum beyond go-live, supporting clients as they scale, optimise, and expand into new markets. As a cloud-native issuer processor, it combines global reach with deep local expertise to help banks and fintechs build card programmes that perform consistently across geographies and deliver long-term, compounding value.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit https://www.Paymentology.com.

By Paymentology

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Paymentology Payment processing platform Global expansion strategy

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

EduCareerSG adds AI to career development program

EduCareerSG adds AI to career development program

Taicang celebrates 18 years of German cooperation in Munich

Taicang celebrates 18 years of German cooperation in Munich

World Internet Conference Asia Pacific summit concludes

World Internet Conference Asia Pacific summit concludes

ixCrypto releases first quarter 2026 index review

ixCrypto releases first quarter 2026 index review

SERES executive discusses AI mobility at internet conference

SERES executive discusses AI mobility at internet conference

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

EduCareerSG adds AI to career development program

EduCareerSG adds AI to career development program

Taicang celebrates 18 years of German cooperation in Munich

Taicang celebrates 18 years of German cooperation in Munich

World Internet Conference Asia Pacific summit concludes

World Internet Conference Asia Pacific summit concludes

ixCrypto releases first quarter 2026 index review

ixCrypto releases first quarter 2026 index review

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020