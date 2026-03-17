Pandora signs solar energy MoU with VSSES

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Pham Van Thuy, CEO of VSSES said, "The collaboration marks an important step forward in encouraging the use of clean energy in manufacturing activities, while creating opportunities for both parties to implement efficient and green energy solutions."

The MoU means that VSSES can supply electricity directly from a solar farm to Pandora’s crafting facility in Vietnam, contributing to the facility’s operations.

Pandora’s crafting facility in Vietnam is located in Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III Industrial Park (formerly Binh Duong Province) with a total investment of over $150 million. This is Pandora’s first crafting facility outside Thailand and one of the largest jewellery manufacturing facilities globally.

The facility will operate entirely on renewable electricity. Once fully operational, the facility will have a crafting capacity of up to 60 million pieces per year and create up to 7,000 jobs.

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, specialising in the design, crafting and marketing of accessible luxury jewellery made from high-quality materials. Headquartered in Denmark, Pandora employs around 39,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery with 100 per cent recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030.

VSSES, a member of the Becamex Group ecosystem, is providing comprehensive green solutions, supporting businesses on their journey towards sustainable energy transition and net zero goals.

Denmark-based Pandora to build crafting factory in Vietnam Danish jewellry maker Pandora plans to build a factory in the southern province of Binh Duong in the first quarter of 2024.

Pandora to break ground on its $150 million factory in Binh Duong Danish jewellery maker Pandora will break ground on its $150 million factory inthe southern province of Binh Duong on May 16, according to the Danish Embassy in Hanoi.