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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Levanta Renewables and BIDV sign finance deal for Chu Prong wind farm

April 02, 2026 | 14:10
(0) user say
Levanta Renewables announced on April 1 that the company had signed project finance agreements with BIDV for the 50 MW Chu Prong wind farm in Gia Lai province.
Levanta Renewables and BIDV sign finance deal for Chu Prong wind farm

This marks Levanta’s second project financing in Vietnam and the company's second collaboration with BIDV.

In March, Levanta acquired an 80 per cent stake in the Chu Prong wind farm in Gia Lai. The asset generates more than 150 GWh of renewable electricity annually and supplies power to the state-owned Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

The move reflects rising investor confidence in Vietnam’s renewable energy market, driven by secured PPAs and a growing appetite for clean energy. It also emphasises the importance of domestic financial institutions in supporting the expansion of renewable energy ventures.

Vietnam has been a key market for Levanta since its inception, and the company is progressing approximately 300 MW of ventures expected to come online over the next two to three years.

The partnership with BIDV reinforces Levanta’s commitment to encouraging sustainable energy initiatives and supporting Vietnam’s shift towards a cleaner energy future.

Committed to providing innovative solar, wind and battery storage solutions, Levanta is headquartered in Singapore and operates across Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia. Including assets under construction and contracted development projects, the company’s regional portfolio now exceeds 750 MW of renewable energy capacity.

Levanta acquires 80 per cent stake in 50MW Gia Lai wind farm Levanta acquires 80 per cent stake in 50MW Gia Lai wind farm

Levanta Renewables, the pan-Southeast Asia renewable energy platform of Actis, has acquired an 80 per cent stake in a 50MW onshore wind project in Gia Lai province, expanding its footprint in Vietnam's clean energy market.
Pandora signs solar energy MoU with VSSES Pandora signs solar energy MoU with VSSES

On March 13, Pandora Production Vietnam signed an MoU with Vietnam Singapore Smart Energy Solutions JSC to collaborate on utilising electricity from a solar farm to Pandora’s crafting facility in Vietnam.
Solar power could save Vietnam $600 million in fossil fuel imports Solar power could save Vietnam $600 million in fossil fuel imports

Solar power may help Vietnam avoid a total $594 million from potential coal and gas imports, as prices for both commodities soar from the Iran war, according to a report by Zero Carbon Analytics on March 16.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Levanta Renewables Chu Prong Wind Farm Gia Lai province renewable energy BIDV

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