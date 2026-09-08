PA Investment Opportunity II enters voluntary liquidation

PA Investment Opportunity II Limited entered voluntary liquidation on 25 August 2026, with Cassandra Glasgow-Penn appointed liquidator, based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, under Section 204 of the BVI Business Companies Act.
PA Investment Opportunity II Limited (In Voluntary Liquidation)
Company No. 1391040
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection 1 (b) of The BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 25 August 2026. The Liquidator is Mrs. Cassandra Glasgow-Penn with address at Chapel Hill, East End, Tortola, VG 1120 British Virgin Islands.
Dated 8 September 2026
For and on behalf of PA Investment Opportunity II Limited
By PA Investment Opportunity II Limited