Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PA Investment Opportunity II enters voluntary liquidation

September 08, 2026 | 16:00
(0) user say
PA Investment Opportunity II Limited entered voluntary liquidation on 25 August 2026, with Cassandra Glasgow-Penn appointed liquidator, based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, under Section 204 of the BVI Business Companies Act.

PA Investment Opportunity II Limited (In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1391040

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection 1 (b) of The BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 25 August 2026. The Liquidator is Mrs. Cassandra Glasgow-Penn with address at Chapel Hill, East End, Tortola, VG 1120 British Virgin Islands.

Dated 8 September 2026

For and on behalf of PA Investment Opportunity II Limited

By PA Investment Opportunity II Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PA Investment Opportunity II Voluntary Liquidation Investment Opportunity Limited

Related Contents

VinaSugar Holdings enters voluntary liquidation in BVI

VinaSugar Holdings enters voluntary liquidation in BVI

DFJ VinaCapital Holding Ltd (In Voluntary Liquidation)

DFJ VinaCapital Holding Ltd (In Voluntary Liquidation)

DFJ VinaCapital Venture Investment Ltd (In Voluntary Liquidation)

DFJ VinaCapital Venture Investment Ltd (In Voluntary Liquidation)

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Listed manufacturers see brighter business prospects amid rising costs

Listed manufacturers see brighter business prospects amid rising costs

Vietnam considers VAT refunds for foreign film crews

Vietnam considers VAT refunds for foreign film crews

Vietnam wood exports near $11.7 billion in eight months

Vietnam wood exports near $11.7 billion in eight months

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

iCOMPASS launches ULTRA KYC compliance tool for legal practices

iCOMPASS launches ULTRA KYC compliance tool for legal practices

Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

Yibin hosts 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Sichuan

Yibin hosts 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Sichuan

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020