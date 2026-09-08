PA Investment Opportunity II enters voluntary liquidation

PA Investment Opportunity II Limited (In Voluntary Liquidation)

Company No. 1391040

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Section 204, subsection 1 (b) of The BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 that the Company is in voluntary liquidation. The voluntary liquidation commenced on 25 August 2026. The Liquidator is Mrs. Cassandra Glasgow-Penn with address at Chapel Hill, East End, Tortola, VG 1120 British Virgin Islands.

Dated 8 September 2026

For and on behalf of PA Investment Opportunity II Limited