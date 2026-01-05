Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NYSE pre market update as 2026 trading begins after strong 2025

January 05, 2026 | 12:25
(0) user say
Trading for the new year commences following a robust performance by the S&P 500 last year.

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 2nd

  • Tech stocks, especially AI names, are lifting the S&P 500 early in the first trading session of the year. Precious metals are also higher after silver and gold posted big gains in 2025.
  • The S&P 500 finished last year up 16%, marking a third consecutive year of double-digit gains. Strategists expect continued strength amid economic resilience.
  • Historically bullish year-end trend hasn't fully materialized—the S&P fell 0.9% in the last five sessions of 2025, but today's 0.6% gain suggests momentum may be turning.

Opening Bell
Robin Hood rings the NYSE Opening Bell

Closing Bell
NextGen EMP celebrates their one-year anniversary

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

By PR Newswire

New York Stock Exchange

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
nyse Premarket update Trading begins

Related Contents

NYSE advisory and BLS reveal labor market look

NYSE advisory and BLS reveal labor market look

NYSE International Day 2025 Schedule Out, Closing Bell Live from Five Capitals

NYSE International Day 2025 Schedule Out, Closing Bell Live from Five Capitals

S&P 500 Nears 6,500: NYSE Pre-Market Movers & Trading Levels

S&P 500 Nears 6,500: NYSE Pre-Market Movers & Trading Levels

Live From Disneyland: Disney CEO Rings NYSE Opening Bell

Live From Disneyland: Disney CEO Rings NYSE Opening Bell

Vietnam taps NYSE cross-listing opportunities, eyeing global know-how

Vietnam taps NYSE cross-listing opportunities, eyeing global know-how

Vingroup to issue international bonds to raise $1.5 billion for VinFast

Vingroup to issue international bonds to raise $1.5 billion for VinFast

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

NYSE pre market update as 2026 trading begins after strong 2025

NYSE pre market update as 2026 trading begins after strong 2025

Key highlights and what not to miss at CES 2026

Key highlights and what not to miss at CES 2026

Samsung unveils 2026 hero product lineup ahead of CES

Samsung unveils 2026 hero product lineup ahead of CES

Suchang enhances Japanese food diversity with citrus based ingredients

Suchang enhances Japanese food diversity with citrus based ingredients

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020