NYSE pre market update as 2026 trading begins after strong 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 2nd

Tech stocks, especially AI names, are lifting the S&P 500 early in the first trading session of the year. Precious metals are also higher after silver and gold posted big gains in 2025.

The S&P 500 finished last year up 16%, marking a third consecutive year of double-digit gains. Strategists expect continued strength amid economic resilience.

Historically bullish year-end trend hasn't fully materialized—the S&P fell 0.9% in the last five sessions of 2025, but today's 0.6% gain suggests momentum may be turning.

