Four Seasons Education Meets NYSE Requirements

February 13, 2026 | 19:31
The education services provider restored compliance with New York Stock Exchange listing standards, avoiding potential delisting.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. ("Four Seasons Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FEDU), a tourism and education-related service provider in China, today announced that on February 10, 2026, the Company received a notification letter (the "Compliance Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), informing the Company that it has regained compliance with NYSE continued listing standards.

As previously disclosed, the Company received a letter from the NYSE notifying the Company that it had fallen below compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum of 1,200 public stockholders on a continuous basis due to an average monthly trading volume of less than 100,000 shares pursuant to the continued listing criteria under Section 802.01A of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "Manual").

The below compliance ("BC") indicator will no longer be transmitted and the Company will no longer be noted as being below continued listing standards on the NYSE's website (www.nyse.com). In accordance with the Manual, the Company will be subject to a 12-month follow-up period, within which it will be reviewed to ensure its compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

For more information, please visit https://ir.sijiedu.com.

By PR Newswire

Four Seasons Education Inc.

Four Seasons Education nyse

