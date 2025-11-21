Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NYSE advisory and BLS reveal labor market look

November 21, 2025 | 16:06
(0) user say
The NYSE issued a pre market update as the BLS revealed its first labor market data since September.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + BLS Reveals First Look at Labor Market Since September

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 20th

  • Stocks are higher Thursday morning as investors react to a wave of reports, including strong earnings from NVIDIA that lifted the S&P 500 and Dow.
  • Fresh September jobs data showed the U.S. added about 50,000 positions, while the BLS confirmed the October report won't be released due to the government shutdown.
  • Fed minutes revealed division over the recent rate cut, with traders now pricing in just a 31% chance of another cut in December.

Opening Bell
Viking Acquisition (NYSE: VACI) celebrates its recent IPO

Closing Bell
Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) celebrates its 2025 investor conference

Video - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2828733/NYSE_Nov_20_Market_Update.mp4

By PR Newswire

New York Stock Exchange

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
nyse Stock market update Labor market data BLS reveal

Related Contents

NYSE International Day 2025 Schedule Out, Closing Bell Live from Five Capitals

NYSE International Day 2025 Schedule Out, Closing Bell Live from Five Capitals

S&P 500 Nears 6,500: NYSE Pre-Market Movers & Trading Levels

S&P 500 Nears 6,500: NYSE Pre-Market Movers & Trading Levels

Live From Disneyland: Disney CEO Rings NYSE Opening Bell

Live From Disneyland: Disney CEO Rings NYSE Opening Bell

Vietnam taps NYSE cross-listing opportunities, eyeing global know-how

Vietnam taps NYSE cross-listing opportunities, eyeing global know-how

Vingroup to issue international bonds to raise $1.5 billion for VinFast

Vingroup to issue international bonds to raise $1.5 billion for VinFast

Bamboo Airways to file for IPO in Vietnam and New York next year

Bamboo Airways to file for IPO in Vietnam and New York next year

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020