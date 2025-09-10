Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

S&P 500 Nears 6,500: NYSE Pre-Market Movers & Trading Levels

September 10, 2025 | 11:00
(0) user say
Tech megacaps lead futures 0.4% higher pre-open—watch NVDA, ARM and energy plays as VIX slips below 12 amid dovish Fed chatter.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 9th

  • Stocks are slightly higher Tuesday morning following a winning session for the major averages and as Wall Street prepares for key inflation reports to be released this week.
  • On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the August Producer Price Index and on Thursday, the BLS will release the August Consumer Price Index ahead of market open.
  • Earlier today, Uphold became the leading infrastructure provider for easy bitcoin. Nancy Beaton, Uphold's U.S. President and Global Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer spoke to Kristen Scholer about the move.

Opening Bell
Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE: CCO) celebrates their 2025 investor day

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

Video - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2768808/NYSE_Market_Update_September_9.mp4

By PR Newswire

New York Stock Exchange

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
nyse S&P 500

Related Contents

Live From Disneyland: Disney CEO Rings NYSE Opening Bell

Live From Disneyland: Disney CEO Rings NYSE Opening Bell

Vietnam taps NYSE cross-listing opportunities, eyeing global know-how

Vietnam taps NYSE cross-listing opportunities, eyeing global know-how

Vingroup to issue international bonds to raise $1.5 billion for VinFast

Vingroup to issue international bonds to raise $1.5 billion for VinFast

Bamboo Airways to file for IPO in Vietnam and New York next year

Bamboo Airways to file for IPO in Vietnam and New York next year

Japanese-looking Miniso officially listed on NYSE

Japanese-looking Miniso officially listed on NYSE

S&P 500, Nasdaq again close at records but Dow dips 0.2%

S&P 500, Nasdaq again close at records but Dow dips 0.2%

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

WESTEX OGA Malaysia 2025: Fire-Resistant Fabric Debuts in APAC

WESTEX OGA Malaysia 2025: Fire-Resistant Fabric Debuts in APAC

XtalPi AI-Designed PEP08 PRMT5 Inhibitor Approved for Phase I

XtalPi AI-Designed PEP08 PRMT5 Inhibitor Approved for Phase I

Taiwan MIT REAP Wellbeing Economy Pitch Wins AVPN 2025 Impact Prize

Taiwan MIT REAP Wellbeing Economy Pitch Wins AVPN 2025 Impact Prize

BON $18M Apple Health Deal 2025: Non-Invasive Glucose Watch

BON $18M Apple Health Deal 2025: Non-Invasive Glucose Watch

INVISIO H-Series Tactical Hub 2025: 30% Lighter, 2× Audio Clarity

INVISIO H-Series Tactical Hub 2025: 30% Lighter, 2× Audio Clarity

BOSGAME M5 Mini PC 2025: Ryzen 9, 64GB RAM Pocket Powerhouse

BOSGAME M5 Mini PC 2025: Ryzen 9, 64GB RAM Pocket Powerhouse

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

The cornerstone for Vietnam’s IFC success

The cornerstone for Vietnam’s IFC success

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Vietnam’s top 100 brands lose $6bn in value, but key sectors show resilience

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

Four Vietnamese banks join $5.6 trillion green finance alliance

LEGO strengthens Vietnam footprint with new distribution centre

LEGO strengthens Vietnam footprint with new distribution centre

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020