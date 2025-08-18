Nexen Tyre Launches ROADIAN ATX in Australia

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXEN TYRE, a leading global tyre manufacturer, has officially launched the 'ROADIAN ATX' in the Australian market, intensifying its efforts to tap into the country's robust demand for high-inch tyres used on SUVs and Utes.

ROADIAN ATX IMAGE by NEXEN TYRE

Specifically engineered for both on- and off-road performance, the ROADIAN ATX is optimised for Australia's diverse driving conditions – from desert highways and mountainous terrain to unpaved outback trails and coastal roads. The tyre features a wide contact patch and advanced rubber compound to maximise mileage and tread durability.

Key off-road technologies feature a 3D kerf design that enhances wet grip and a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) certification, validating its outstanding performance in snowy environments. Additional features such as stone ejectors and side biters prevent gravel retention and enhance traction on rocky surfaces, giving Australian drivers greater durability and confidence in challenging conditions.

The introduction of the ROADIAN ATX aligns with NEXEN TYRE's broader strategy to cater to the growing preference for larger vehicles in Australia. The tyre is currently supplied as OE (Original Equipment) for iconic Jeep models including the Wrangler and Gladiator, reinforcing the brand's global credibility and technological leadership.

To support its expansion, NEXEN TYRE AUSTRALIA is reinforcing its logistics and sales network across Australia. Following the opening of distribution centres in New South Wales (2023) and Victoria (2024), the company plans to open an additional logistics hub in Queensland in the second half of 2025. These investments aim to provide deliver efficiency and customer service across the eastern economic corridor, including Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

NEXEN TYRE AUSTRALIA is also amplifying its brand visibility through strategic sports marketing. Since October 2024, the company has been the official sponsor of Sydney FC, a leading club in Australia's A-League. The partnership has significantly elevated the brand's profile through LED signage, stadium displays, and virtual advertising during national broadcast matches and global streaming on Paramount+.

Furthermore, NEXEN TYRE AUSTRALIA actively engages with local fans through Sydney FC's digital channels, including social media campaigns and newsletter placements, fostering stronger connections with Australian consumers.

"The ROADIAN ATX reflects our commitment understanding and meeting the unique needs of the Australian market," said John Bosco (Hyeon Suk) Kim, CEO of NEXEN TYRE. "We will continue to build a strong local presence through product localisation, strategic partnerships, and an enhanced logistics framework."

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/