Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Doosan Robotics to supply manufacturing robots to Kwangjin Group

March 10, 2026 | 10:07
(0) user say
The South Korean industrial automation company secured a contract to deliver robotic systems for the conglomerate's production facilities.

SEONGNAM, South Korea, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics announced it will supply more than 100 manufacturing robot solutions to Kwangjin Group, a global automotive components manufacturer, under a strategic partnership.

Doosan Robotics announced on March 9 that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kwangjin Group at Bundang Doosan Tower in Seongnam, Korea. Through this agreement, the two companies will collaborate on manufacturing process automation and strengthen quality competitiveness by deploying Doosan robot solutions.

Kwangjin Group specializes in automotive door system components and operates production facilities in key global markets, including the United States, Mexico, India, and Vietnam. Its major customers include leading global automakers such as General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Navistar, Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor, and Honda. Kwangjin Group has already integrated Doosan Robotics' solutions into the riveting, assembly, and inspection processes of its window regulator and door module production lines.

Under the agreement, Doosan Robotics will sequentially supply more than 100 manufacturing robot solutions to Kwangjin Group's domestic and overseas plants through 2027.

The expanded supply agreement represents formal validation of Doosan Robotics' technological capabilities and reliability within the global automotive supply chain. Notably, following the deployment of Doosan's manufacturing robot solutions, product defect rates were reduced to zero — an achievement that played a decisive role in securing the large-scale follow-up order.

Doosan Robotics' manufacturing solutions can be implemented without modifications to existing factory layouts. They offer high levels of safety and precision, enabling effective human-robot collaboration. By minimizing quality variations caused by differences in operator skill levels, the solutions deliver consistent quality and meaningful defect reduction. In addition, they shorten production cycle times, enhance overall productivity, and support stable plant operations.

Building on this partnership, the two companies plan to expand their collaboration beyond large-scale deployment by jointly developing customized robot solutions tailored to additional component manufacturing processes. A joint task force will also be established to develop phased implementation strategies and optimize production environments for robot integration.

Inwon Park, CEO of Doosan Robotics, stated, "This agreement reflects the strong trust placed in our robot solutions, particularly following the achievement of a zero-defect rate, which directly led to this expanded partnership. We will ensure the successful deployment of our solutions across Kwangjin Group's production facilities and further strengthen our position in the global automation market through close collaboration."

Following its Best of Innovation award in the AI category at CES 2026 for its AI Sanding solution, Doosan Robotics is broadening its portfolio of safe, high-productivity AI robot solutions while accelerating R&D to lead the next wave of manufacturing innovation.

More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/.

By PR Newswire

Doosan Robotics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Doosan Robotics Kwangjin Group

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

CVG invests in REN Wellness to expand women's health portfolio

CVG invests in REN Wellness to expand women's health portfolio

Rosewood Hotel Group offers 16 weeks paid parental leave globally

Rosewood Hotel Group offers 16 weeks paid parental leave globally

SMU graduates achieve 91.4% employment rate amid cautious market

SMU graduates achieve 91.4% employment rate amid cautious market

Huawei unveils intelligent transportation vision with five solutions

Huawei unveils intelligent transportation vision with five solutions

YY Group announces preliminary fiscal 2025 results

YY Group announces preliminary fiscal 2025 results

AZI controlling shareholder invests $7 million, commits $110 million more

AZI controlling shareholder invests $7 million, commits $110 million more

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ABP Securite partners with Rapid7 for Asia Pacific cybersecurity

ABP Securite partners with Rapid7 for Asia Pacific cybersecurity

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020