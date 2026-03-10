Doosan Robotics to supply manufacturing robots to Kwangjin Group

SEONGNAM, South Korea, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics announced it will supply more than 100 manufacturing robot solutions to Kwangjin Group, a global automotive components manufacturer, under a strategic partnership.

Doosan Robotics announced on March 9 that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kwangjin Group at Bundang Doosan Tower in Seongnam, Korea. Through this agreement, the two companies will collaborate on manufacturing process automation and strengthen quality competitiveness by deploying Doosan robot solutions.

Kwangjin Group specializes in automotive door system components and operates production facilities in key global markets, including the United States, Mexico, India, and Vietnam. Its major customers include leading global automakers such as General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Navistar, Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor, and Honda. Kwangjin Group has already integrated Doosan Robotics' solutions into the riveting, assembly, and inspection processes of its window regulator and door module production lines.

Under the agreement, Doosan Robotics will sequentially supply more than 100 manufacturing robot solutions to Kwangjin Group's domestic and overseas plants through 2027.

The expanded supply agreement represents formal validation of Doosan Robotics' technological capabilities and reliability within the global automotive supply chain. Notably, following the deployment of Doosan's manufacturing robot solutions, product defect rates were reduced to zero — an achievement that played a decisive role in securing the large-scale follow-up order.

Doosan Robotics' manufacturing solutions can be implemented without modifications to existing factory layouts. They offer high levels of safety and precision, enabling effective human-robot collaboration. By minimizing quality variations caused by differences in operator skill levels, the solutions deliver consistent quality and meaningful defect reduction. In addition, they shorten production cycle times, enhance overall productivity, and support stable plant operations.

Building on this partnership, the two companies plan to expand their collaboration beyond large-scale deployment by jointly developing customized robot solutions tailored to additional component manufacturing processes. A joint task force will also be established to develop phased implementation strategies and optimize production environments for robot integration.

Inwon Park, CEO of Doosan Robotics, stated, "This agreement reflects the strong trust placed in our robot solutions, particularly following the achievement of a zero-defect rate, which directly led to this expanded partnership. We will ensure the successful deployment of our solutions across Kwangjin Group's production facilities and further strengthen our position in the global automation market through close collaboration."

Following its Best of Innovation award in the AI category at CES 2026 for its AI Sanding solution, Doosan Robotics is broadening its portfolio of safe, high-productivity AI robot solutions while accelerating R&D to lead the next wave of manufacturing innovation.

More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/.