Shell sells Jiffy Lube and Premium Velocity to Monomoy Capital

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennzoil Quaker State Company DBA SOPUS Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell USA, Inc., that comprises Shell's United States ("U.S.") lubricants business, has entered an agreement to sell Jiffy Lube International (JLI) and its subsidiary Premium Velocity Auto (PVA) LLC business to an affiliate of Monomoy Capital Partners (Monomoy) for $1.3 billion. As part of this transaction, Pennzoil Quaker State Company has entered into a long-term lubricants supply agreement with Monomoy.

The sale includes the Jiffy Lube brand and a network of franchised stores which are owned and operated by independent franchisees, in addition to franchised stores that are owned and operated by PVA. Shell will retain its Pennzoil Quaker State, Rotella and other Shell lubricants brands, along with marketing, manufacturing and distribution of lubricants in the U.S. and Canada that serve consumer, commercial and industrial sectors.

"By capitalizing on a strong market opportunity, this divestment allows us to monetize an asset that is not central to Shell's lubricant's portfolio in the US and reinvest in opportunities that generate higher returns," said Machteld de Haan, President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions, Shell plc.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approval and closing conditions.

Notes to editors

Jiffy Lube has been a part of Shell Lubricants in the US for more than 20 years, consistently delivering strong performance and building a trusted brand with millions of drivers. The JLI franchised stores provide lubrication, oil change, and light repairs for cars and light trucks using the trade name "Jiffy Lube". Jiffy Lube makes up ~6.5% volume of Shell's U.S. and Canada total lubricants business.

For more information about Monomoy Capital Partners, please visit their website: www.MCPFunds.com

Monomoy will acquire Jiffy Lube® International (including the registered trademark), which operates more than 2,000 franchisees and company-owned and operated service centers across the U.S. and licensees in Canada. Monomoy will also acquire Premium Velocity Auto, LLC (PVA Group), the second-largest Jiffy Lube franchisee, with over 360 locations across 20 states.

The term "Shell Lubricants" collectively refers to Shell Group companies engaged in the lubricants business. Shell Lubricants companies have led the global lubricants industry by volume for more than 19 consecutive years.*

The U.S. is a key market and a leading destination for Shell investment, with operations and interests in all 50 states. Shell is the leading deep-water operator and largest producer of oil and gas in the U.S. Gulf of America and the largest buyer of U.S. LNG. Through our Trading & Supply network, we move U.S. energy reliably—from power and low-carbon fuels to LNG and refined products—to customers nationwide and globally. Shell operates the largest branded fuel network in the United States, with about 12,000 Shell‑branded gas stations serving more than 7 million customers daily. With more than 100 years in the U.S. and over 11,000 employees, Shell is delivering secure energy supplies and meeting the evolving needs of our customers today and into the future.

*Source: Kline & Company 2024, 23rd Edition, Global Lubricants: Market Analysis & Assessment, 2024.

Cautionary Note

Forward-Looking statements

Shell's net carbon intensity

Shell's net-zero emissions target

Forward-Looking non-GAAP measures

