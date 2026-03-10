Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CVG invests in REN Wellness to expand women's health portfolio

March 10, 2026 | 10:52
(0) user say
The venture capital firm backed the female-focused healthcare company to broaden its investment holdings in reproductive and wellness services.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Ventures Group (CVG) has announced a strategic investment in REN Health Sdn Bhd, positioning the company for its next phase as an AI-enabled women's wellness platform.

REN develops herbal-based solutions targeting female-specific health concerns, including hormonal regulation, menstrual support, and postpartum recovery. With CVG's investment, the company will transition beyond product distribution into a technology-led, data-driven wellness model built for scale.

Building Intelligent Infrastructure for Women's Health

The investment will accelerate REN's transformation into an AI-powered women's wellness platform, leveraging predictive health intelligence, personalised herbal recommendations, and smart subscription technology to redefine convenience in female wellness.

Funding will support the development of:

  • AI-based recommendation engines that adapt to user behaviour and health patterns
  • Predictive cycle-aligned replenishment systems
  • Automated subscription frameworks designed around hormonal rhythms and life stages
  • Data analytics capabilities to enhance product matching accuracy and long-term engagement

At Care Ventures Group, we see AI as the backbone of the next generation of healthcare and wellness. Our investment in REN will accelerate the development of intelligent recommendation engines, predictive wellness tools, and smart subscription systems that personalise herbal support based on individual needs. This is not just about scaling products; it's about scaling precision, convenience, and long-term health outcomes for women.

Leveraging Ecosystem Distribution for Rapid Scale

Beyond AI development, REN will leverage CVG's expanding digital ecosystem and investment portfolio to fast-track market penetration.

Strategic alignment with complementary brands, including itsherbs.com, creates opportunities for cross-platform bundling, shared customer intelligence, and unified acquisition strategies.

By consolidating data, distribution, and consumer touchpoints, REN is positioned to scale faster than traditional product-led brands, transforming from a standalone offering into a connected node within a broader women's wellness infrastructure.

Visit REN now at https://ren2health.com/

By PR Newswire

Care Ventures Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CVG REN Wellness women's health portfolio

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30

Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020