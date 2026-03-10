CVG invests in REN Wellness to expand women's health portfolio

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Ventures Group (CVG) has announced a strategic investment in REN Health Sdn Bhd, positioning the company for its next phase as an AI-enabled women's wellness platform.

REN develops herbal-based solutions targeting female-specific health concerns, including hormonal regulation, menstrual support, and postpartum recovery. With CVG's investment, the company will transition beyond product distribution into a technology-led, data-driven wellness model built for scale.

Building Intelligent Infrastructure for Women's Health

The investment will accelerate REN's transformation into an AI-powered women's wellness platform, leveraging predictive health intelligence, personalised herbal recommendations, and smart subscription technology to redefine convenience in female wellness.

Funding will support the development of:

AI-based recommendation engines that adapt to user behaviour and health patterns

Predictive cycle-aligned replenishment systems

Automated subscription frameworks designed around hormonal rhythms and life stages

Data analytics capabilities to enhance product matching accuracy and long-term engagement

At Care Ventures Group, we see AI as the backbone of the next generation of healthcare and wellness. Our investment in REN will accelerate the development of intelligent recommendation engines, predictive wellness tools, and smart subscription systems that personalise herbal support based on individual needs. This is not just about scaling products; it's about scaling precision, convenience, and long-term health outcomes for women.

Leveraging Ecosystem Distribution for Rapid Scale

Beyond AI development, REN will leverage CVG's expanding digital ecosystem and investment portfolio to fast-track market penetration.

Strategic alignment with complementary brands, including itsherbs.com, creates opportunities for cross-platform bundling, shared customer intelligence, and unified acquisition strategies.

By consolidating data, distribution, and consumer touchpoints, REN is positioned to scale faster than traditional product-led brands, transforming from a standalone offering into a connected node within a broader women's wellness infrastructure.

Visit REN now at https://ren2health.com/