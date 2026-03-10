Rosewood Hotel Group offers 16 weeks paid parental leave globally

HONG KONG, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotel Group ("the Group") today announced the introduction of its Global Parental Leave Policy, establishing a global minimum standard of 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave for eligible associates across its international portfolio. The policy reflects the Group's long-term commitment to associate wellbeing, personal development, and workplace equity across its corporate offices and properties worldwide. By embedding consistent and equitable support into its global standards, Rosewood Hotel Group is strengthening sustainable workforce practices while inspiring meaningful, systemic change within the hospitality industry.

Advancing Purpose Through Action

Effective January 1, 2026, the gender-neutral policy applies across job levels and pathways to parenthood, wherever legally permissible.

The policy aligns with the Group's purpose — to create a future where people and place enrich one another — by translating intent into tangible support for working parents during one of life's most significant milestones.

The new global standard supplements local statutory parental leave entitlements. Where local paid leave falls below 16 weeks, the Group will top up pay to ensure eligible associates receive 100% of base pay for at least 16 weeks. In markets where statutory benefits exceed the global minimum, existing provisions remain in place.

"Hospitality is a people-driven business," said Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "This policy reflects our commitment to move from intent to action. Supporting our associates and their paths to parenthood is essential to advancing equity and family wellbeing, while strengthening the long-term resilience of our business. As we continue to grow globally, our standards for supporting our people must grow with us."

Creating Equitable Workplaces

The gender-neutral policy applies equally to mothers, fathers, non-birth partners, and diverse family structures. It covers birth, adoption, surrogacy, and other medically supported pathways to parenthood, wherever permitted by local law.

By recognizing and supporting all paths to parenthood, the policy removes one of the most persistent barriers to career continuity and progression — parental responsibility — while reinforcing the Group's commitment to inclusion and equitable opportunity across regions and cultures.

Keno Lung, Senior Vice President, Talent and Culture, Global, added: "Our associates are the heart of everything we do. Across hospitality, parenting responsibilities can make it challenging for people to stay and grow in their careers. By addressing this in a meaningful way, we are investing in our people and in the long-term strength of our teams. Supporting associates through important life moments helps us attract, retain, and develop exceptional talent – and reflects the kind of culture we are committed to building together."

As Rosewood Hotel Group continues its global expansion, the Global Parental Leave Policy is intended to become a permanent component of the Group's global benefits framework. By building equitable workplaces worldwide, the Group is strengthening its workforce, supporting families, and ensuring that both people and place continue to enrich one another.

For more information, visit rosewoodhotelgroup.com.