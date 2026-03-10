Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YY Group announces preliminary fiscal 2025 results

March 10, 2026 | 10:27
(0) user say
The company disclosed advance financial metrics for the completed fiscal year ahead of formal earnings statement release.

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facilities management (IFM), today announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. These results are subject to final review and will be confirmed when YY Group reports its Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Unaudited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Based on management's preliminary review of full year 2025 financial performance, YY Group expects:

  • Revenue in the range of US$57 million to US$58 million, representing growth of approximately 38.7% to 41.1% compared with full year 2024 revenue of US$41.1 million.
  • Gross profit between US$7.5 million to US$8 million, representing growth of approximately 42.6% to 52.1% compared with full year 2024 gross profit of US$5.26 million.
  • Gross margin in the range of 13.2% to 13.8%, compared with full year 2024 gross margin of 12.8%.

Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group, commented, "Our preliminary fiscal year 2025 results demonstrate the significant progress we have made in scaling YY Group into a diversified, multi-market workforce outsourcing and facilities management platform. An estimated year-over-year revenue increase of approximately 40% reflects strong growth across both our on-demand staffing and IFM verticals, with meaningful contributions from businesses acquired during the year. Our expanded resource base has enabled us to invest decisively in the regional capacity and operational infrastructure needed to sustain our rapid revenue growth trajectory. We look forward to sharing our complete results and our outlook for 2026 in the coming weeks."

Jason Phua, Chief Financial Officer of YY Group, continued, "Estimated full-year revenue growth of approximately 40% underscores our disciplined execution during a year of significant investment and expansion. Gross profit grew in line with or ahead of revenue across our estimated range, and we expect gross margins to remain stable to improving as scale efficiencies continue to increase across our platform. While we continued to invest heavily in new markets, capabilities, and acquisitions throughout the year, the underlying economics of our core business continue to strengthen. We are confident in maintaining this strong momentum heading into 2026."

The Company expects to report full results for fiscal year 2025 on or around March 31, 2026. The FY2025 estimates above are based on unaudited management accounts and are subject to finalization upon completion of the annual audit. These estimates are based on a USD/SGD full-year average exchange rate of 1.3056 as of December 31, 2025.

By PR Newswire

YY Group Holding Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
YY Group fiscal 2025 results

Related Contents

YY Group Malaysia plans fivefold workforce expansion for $14 million target

YY Group Malaysia plans fivefold workforce expansion for $14 million target

YY Group appoints Eli Yu as Chief Product Officer

YY Group appoints Eli Yu as Chief Product Officer

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

CVG invests in REN Wellness to expand women's health portfolio

CVG invests in REN Wellness to expand women's health portfolio

Rosewood Hotel Group offers 16 weeks paid parental leave globally

Rosewood Hotel Group offers 16 weeks paid parental leave globally

SMU graduates achieve 91.4% employment rate amid cautious market

SMU graduates achieve 91.4% employment rate amid cautious market

Huawei unveils intelligent transportation vision with five solutions

Huawei unveils intelligent transportation vision with five solutions

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ABP Securite partners with Rapid7 for Asia Pacific cybersecurity

ABP Securite partners with Rapid7 for Asia Pacific cybersecurity

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020