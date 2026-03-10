AMTD Digital subsidiary acquires New York Tribeca Hotel for $69 million

PARIS, NEW YORK and LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announce the successful completion of TGE's acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in New York City, Tribeca at US$69 Million.

Located at 39 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013, the property is now rebranded as AMTD IDEA Tribeca Hotel (https://www.instagram.com/amtdideatribecahotel). Future plan has been announced to convert the hotel to become the world's first Art Newspaper House.

This hotel offers a refined neighborhood stay that unites modern comfort with effortless sophistication and exceptional local access, providing guests with a curated gateway to Tribeca's art, fashion, and culture.

The completion is a strategic milestone for TGE's hospitality portfolio. The hotel's scale, prime location and retail potential align with TGE's commitment to premium assets and unlock opportunities for enhanced operations, cross–segment synergies and sustained long–term value creation.