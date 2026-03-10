Corporate

AMTD Digital subsidiary acquires New York Tribeca Hotel for $69 million

March 10, 2026 | 10:16
(0) user say
The Hong Kong digital financial services company's entertainment unit completed purchase of the Manhattan hospitality property expanding its real estate portfolio.

PARIS, NEW YORK and LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMTD Group Inc. ("AMTD Group"), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE", NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announce the successful completion of TGE's acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in New York City, Tribeca at US$69 Million.

Located at 39 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013, the property is now rebranded as AMTD IDEA Tribeca Hotel (https://www.instagram.com/amtdideatribecahotel). Future plan has been announced to convert the hotel to become the world's first Art Newspaper House.

This hotel offers a refined neighborhood stay that unites modern comfort with effortless sophistication and exceptional local access, providing guests with a curated gateway to Tribeca's art, fashion, and culture.

The completion is a strategic milestone for TGE's hospitality portfolio. The hotel's scale, prime location and retail potential align with TGE's commitment to premium assets and unlock opportunities for enhanced operations, cross–segment synergies and sustained long–term value creation.

By PR Newswire

AMTD Digital; AMTD IDEA Group; The Generation Essentials Group

TagTag:
AMTD AMTD Digital New York Tribeca Hotel

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

