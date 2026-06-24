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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NAMAA exits stealth with 150 facilities powering Middle East food infrastructure

June 24, 2026 | 14:49
(0) user say
NAMAA, part of the wider ATOMS Group, has emerged from stealth to disclose a portfolio of 150 food infrastructure facilities underpinning the F&B sector across the Middle East region.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2026 – NAMAA, a real estate technology group that builds infrastructure to scale food delivery and production and a part of the wider ATOMS Group, has publicly introduced its Middle East food infrastructure portfolio. Since 2019, the company has quietly acquired and developed 150 facilities across the region, each designed to serve a distinct function within the food and beverage (F&B) ecosystem. With a clear sense of where the market is heading, NAMAA is now ready to share what has been built and where it is going next.

A Deliberate Approach to Foundation-Building

From the outset, NAMAA chose to focus its energy on fundamentals: understanding the regional landscape, forging meaningful partnerships, and putting physical infrastructure in place. That groundwork has since translated into a portfolio of facilities spanning Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The portfolio currently comprises three core offerings:

  • KitchenPark facilities - Ready-to-use CloudKitchens® commercial kitchens and Central Processing Units (CPUs) for F&B brands looking to scale without the capital burden of traditional premises
  • ProFood Bespoke builds — Tailored culinary infrastructure designed around specific operational requirements
  • CloudRetail - Purpose-built to close the gap between production and the end consumer
  • HungerHub - The region's #1 chain of digital food courts
  • Picnic & Future Foods - Two new brands soon to be launched in the region

Significant and Sustained Investment

In 2025, NAMAA deployed close to $100 million across the Middle East, directed entirely towards expanding its footprint, supporting existing operators, and responding to the sustained demand it continues to see across markets. That investment is not slowing.

Dubai, in particular, has become a focal point. In 2026, NAMAA plans to invest approximately $40 million into the emirate alone, a marked increase from the $28 million committed there in 2025. It is a market NAMAA has come to regard as one of the most dynamic in the region: fast-moving, receptive to new models in food and logistics, and broadly supportive of the kind of infrastructure-led approach the company brings.

A Region at an Inflexion Point

The Middle East's food landscape is shifting. Consumer demand is rising, supply chains are being rethought, and resilience has become a genuine priority for operators and governments alike. Against that backdrop, NAMAA sees a clear and enduring role for dedicated infrastructure not as a complement to the broader ecosystem, but as its foundation.

For NAMAA, the region is not just a deployment target. It is a long-term commitment that is built around empowering operators, supporting businesses of all sizes, and ultimately serving the communities these food systems exist to feed.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By NAMAA

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
NAMAA ATOMS Middle East food Food infrastructure Real estate technology

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