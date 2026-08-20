Mudah.my integrates automotive platform listings into Carousell Malaysia marketplace

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2026 - Mudah.my today announced that its car inventory is now available on Carousell Malaysia, giving used-car dealers access to a new pool of buyers while giving Malaysians more cars to discover and compare on the platform they already use.



The new integration between Mudah.my Auto and Carousell Malaysia means eligible vehicles on Mudah.my will automatically appear on Carousell, without dealers needing to upload or manage the same cars across two platforms. Up to 35,000 cars are expected to be discoverable on Carousell by the end of September, giving Carousell users access to a significantly wider selection of cars. Together, the Mudah.my and Carousell platforms reach almost 6 million online users.



Alongside the expanded inventory, Mudah.my continues to invest in tools that make car buying easier on its Auto marketplace. AI-powered highlights surface a vehicle's key selling points at a glance, price insights help buyers gauge whether an asking price is fair before they commit, and a redesigned search and listing experience makes it faster to filter, compare and shortlist across a larger pool of vehicles.



"Mudah has long been the platform of choice for Malaysians buying and selling used cars, and as the largest marketplace for cars in Malaysia, we're proud to make that breadth of choice available to Carousell Malaysia's users too. This integration brings together the strengths of two leading platforms in the group, creating greater value for both buyers and dealers while reinforcing our position in the market. It's an important step towards Carousell Group's mission of making second-hand the first choice and brings us closer to making that a reality for more Malaysians."said Jacky Tan Nguyen, CEO of Mudah.my.



While Mudah.my and Carousell Malaysia operate as distinct platforms serving different market segments, both have been part of the same group for the past seven years. This integration puts that shared foundation to work, bringing together complementary audiences to create clearer value for both dealers and car buyers.



The announcement comes as Malaysia's automotive sector maintains its momentum despite more selective consumer behaviour. The Malaysian Automotive Association has revised its 2026 total industry volume forecast upwards to 800,000 units, supported by resilient demand, growth of sport utility vehicles and rising electrified vehicle adoption.



At the same time, the used-car market continues to benefit from buyers who are weighing affordability, financing, total ownership cost and value more carefully before committing to a vehicle.



Across Southeast Asia, digital used-car marketplaces are also becoming more important as buyers look for greater transparency, easier comparison and more structured ways to evaluate pre-owned vehicles. For dealers, this means visibility alone is no longer enough, as cars need to appear where high-intent buyers are already searching, and the path from discovery to enquiry needs to be simpler.



"For dealers, the value here is simple: post once, reach buyers on two platforms. Speed, reach and lead quality are what decide whether a car sells in this market, and this integration gives dealers more opportunities to be discovered by buyers, without the need to double-post or manage their inventory twice, " said Peter Wong, Head of Auto & Property, Mudah.my.



To mark the occasion, Mudah.my is launching Misi MerdeCAR, a consumer campaign running from 24 August to 22 September 2026, exclusively on the Mudah.my app. With over 80,000 vehicles across every budget, Malaysians can browse and favourite cars for a chance to win weekly purchase rebates of up to RM20,000, additional rebates of up to RM10,000 and RM5,000, and RM1,000 petrol vouchers. Buyers can also benefit from a free vehicle inspection worth RM168.



To participate, Malaysians aged 18 and above need to:

Register or log in to the Mudah.my app; Browse and favourite at least one car advertisement; Consent to being contacted by the seller; and Complete the campaign slogan, "Pilihan Terbanyak, Harga ___".

Each participant is entitled to one valid entry, regardless of the number of cars favourited. Prize entitlement is subject to the completion and verification of an eligible vehicle purchase from a dealer advertisement on Mudah.my. Entries close at 11.59pm on 21 September 2026. Full eligibility, qualifying purchase and prize redemption requirements are subject to the Misi MerdeCAR Terms and Conditions.1. Mudah Intelligence AI Highlights2. Car Price Insights

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.mudah.my and carousell.com.my



